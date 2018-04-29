Home > Sports > Football >

Ighalo scores 2 goals Changchun Yatai beat Shanghai SIPG FC

Odion Ighalo has continued his good goalscoring form against Shanghai SIPG FC.

Odion Ighalo play Another two goals for Odion Ighalo in China (Instagram/changchunyatai_fc)
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on Sunday, April 29 scored two goals for Changchun Yatai as they beat Shanghai SIPG FC 2-1 in their Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture.

Ighalo was the match winner for Changchun Yatai scoring at both ends to give his side all three points.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring the 14th minute, when he latched on to a pass by Zhe Jiang.

Lei Wu scored the equaliser for Shanghai SIPG FC in the 41st minute through an assist by Hulk, as both sides when into the break level.

Odion Ighalo play Odion Ighalo is banging in the goalas in China (XIN LI Getty Images)

 

Ighalo however took matters into his own hand as he scored the games winner, when he put in a through ball by Marinho in the 69th minute.

Ighalo's brace comes just one week after he scored four goals in one match for Changchun Yatai against Guizhou Hengfeng.

The result takes Ighalo and his teammates to eighth in the CSL with 11 points from eight matches.

Ighalo and his teammates return to action when they take on Jiangsu Suning FC in their next fixture on Sunday, May 6.

