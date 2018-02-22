Home > Sports > Football >

Gernot Rohr to release list of 28 players for Poland, Serbia

Gernot Rohr Super Eagles boss set to name squad for Poland, Serbia friendlies

Rohr claimed that the upcoming friendlies will provide the platform for players to show they are worthy of a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

  • Published:
Gernot Rohr play

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017

(AFP/File)
Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr has stated that a squad list of 28 players have been pencilled down for the upcoming friendly matches against Poland and Serbia.

Rohr claimed that the upcoming friendlies will provide the platform for players to show they are worthy of a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He said, “The games against Poland and Serbia are a big chance for the new players to show they have what it takes to play for us. As you know the next game will be in May so now is time for everyone who want to go to Russia to prove their quality."

“The two games are also important for us because the last time we played together was in November against Argentina. So, it will be an opportunity to work together again before the World Cup."

According to Complete Sports Rohr stated that recovering players Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Moses Simon are being assessed before the release of the final list.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ikechukwu Ezenwa got injured while playing for Nigeria at the CHAN (CAF)

 

“In the next couple of weeks we will release a list of 28 players for the friendly games against Poland and Serbia. We still have one or two players that we want to check on before coming out with the list.”

The 64-year-old gave updates on the injuries of both players.

Moses Simon has been injured a couple of weeks now and we expect that he will be back in action for his club (Gent of Belgium) this weekend.”

There is also Ezenwa who is injured at the moment but is working hard to be fit.” He said

Moses was injured playing for his club side, while Ezenwa was injured while playing for the Super Eagles at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which ruled him out of the 4 - 0 in the final.

play MosesSimon was injured while playing for Gent and could be included in the Super Eagles team (Gent)

The Super Eagles take on Poland on March 23 after which they will play against Serbia on March 27th

After the friendlies in March Nigeria will play preparatory matches against Congo, England and Czech Republic.

The German tactician revealed another 30 man list will be released to prosecute those matches, after which 23 players will be chosen to represent the country at the World Cup.

He said, “In May, we will release another 30-man list for the other friendly games from which we will draw the final list for the World Cup.”

Nigeria are drawn alongside Croatia , Argentina and Iceland at the tournament and will play their first match of the tournament on Saturday, June 16 against Croatia.

