Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been ruled out of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, due to an Injury.

The shot-stopper suffered his injury when he collided with teammate Stephen Eze in Nigeria's Semifinal victory against Sudan.

The Eagles captain could not continue after the collision and had to be substituted for second goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye.

Reports from Morocco have confirmed that Ezenwa will not be fit in time for the CHAN final.

His absence will be felt by the Eagles team, as Ezenwa has put in an impressive performance at the tournament, which has earned him praise from Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr .

Ezenwa's performance against Angola in the quarterfinal earned him the man of the match award.

He joins pacey forward Sunday Faleye who was also ruled out of the CHAN after an injury in the quarterfinal game.

The CHAN final holds on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

