Super Eagles Ikechukwu Ezenwa ruled out of CHAN

Ikechukwu Ezenwa Super Eagles goalkeeper ruled out of CHAN final

Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been outstanding for Nigeria at the CHAN but suffered an injury in the semifinal match against Sudan.

  • Published:
Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa has been ruled out of the CHAN final
Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has been ruled out of the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, due to an Injury.

The shot-stopper suffered his injury when he collided with teammate Stephen Eze in Nigeria's Semifinal victory against Sudan.

The Eagles captain could not continue after the collision and had to be substituted for second goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye.

Reports from Morocco have confirmed that Ezenwa will not be fit in time for the CHAN final.

His absence will be felt by the Eagles team, as Ezenwa has put in an impressive performance at the tournament, which has earned him praise from Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr.

Ezenwa's performance against Angola in the quarterfinal earned him the man of the match award.

Ezenwa's performance against Angola in the quarterfinal earned him the man of the match award.

 

He joins pacey forward Sunday Faleye who was also ruled out of the CHAN after an injury in the quarterfinal game.

The CHAN final holds on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Sudan vs Nigeria  at the Complexe Mohammed V , Casablanca (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time)

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

