CHAN stars invited to Flying Eagles Under 20 camp

CHAN stars Ikouwem Udoh , Peter Eneji and Nura Muhammed have been called up to the under 20 team

  • Published:
Flying-Eagles play CHAN stars are invited to the flying Eagles team for the African U-20 Championship (Buzz Nigeria)
Head Coach of the U20 Boys’ National Team, Paul Aigbogun has called to camp CHAN stars Ikouwem Udoh, Peter Eneji along with 26 others for the qualification matches of the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Players called up to the under 20 team all play in the Nigerian Professional Football League, and will aim to win another continental under 20 trophy after previous triumphs in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015.  

Eneji and Ikouwem featured for the Super Eagles as they lost 4 – 0 in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) to Morocco.

Ikouwem also emerged the winner of the men’s Young Player of the Year award at the just concluded NFF Awards.

Also, 15-year-old Elkanemi forward Nura Muhammed who was with the Super Eagles at the CHAN is also aon the list released by Aigbogun.

Ogenyi Onazi and Flying Eagles players play Nigeria will aim to win another African under 20 crown (Twitter/NFF)

 

All invited players to the Flying Eagles

Ikouwem Udoh (Enyimba FC); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Nur Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Wasiu Abdulazeez (Enyimba FC); Aniekieme Okon (Akwa United); Valentine Ozounwafor (Enyimba FC); Aminu Nuhu (Akwa United); Nazifi Yahaya (Kano Pillars); Isa Ndala (Nasarawa United); Adesina Gata (Akwa United); Alhassan Ibrahim (Kano Pillars); Douglas Achiv (Nasarawa United); Jamilu Muhammed (Kano Pillars); Mubarak Abdulsalam (Wikki Tourists); Sadiq Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Akila Jadima (MFM FC); Charles Agbo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Frank Kappe (Katsina United); Idris Said (Niger Tornadoes); Ospino Egbe (MFM FC); Malachy Chibuzor (Rivers United); Sunday Anthony (El-Kanemi Warriors); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Nurudeen Mudashiru (ABS FC); Waheed Adebayo (MFM FC); Mubarak Ejiogu (Niger Tornadoes); Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Amos Obasogie (Insurance FC)

Winners of the African Under 20 crown will represent the continent at the FIFA under 20 World Cup in 2019.

Nigeria has never lifted the FIFA under 20 World Cup but were finalist at the 1989 and 2005 editions.

