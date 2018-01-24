Meet the 15-year-old Nura Mohammed who plays for the Super Eagles

news

Super Eagles attacker Nura Mohammed is the youngest player at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

According to the Confederation of African Football website (CAF), Nura Mohammed who plays for Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit is just 15 years old.

Nura Mohammed was given birth to on December 2, 2002.

According to an interview with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) website, Nura is teenager who grew up in a vicinity where insurgents Boko Haram terrorised but through football he has been given an opportunity to showcase his gift away from harsh difficulties.

Nura Mohammed and Elkanemi Warriors

The 15 year old left footer was discovered by officials of NPFL outfit Elkanemi Warriors and was signed to the club's feeder team who are in the Nationwide League (NLO), where he continued to develop before his gradual transition to the first team.

Nura also featured in the first edition of the NPFL Under 15 organised by the League Management Company (LMC) and La Liga.

Nura continued to grow, the arrival of a new head coach at Elkanemi saw him participate in pre-season tournament the Alhan Cup, where Nura showcased great skill and composure.

He talent didn't go unnoticed as Super Eagles head coach Salisu Yusuf spotted him at the tournament.

"I saw Nura Mohammed during Ahlan pre-season tournament where he played for El-Kanemi Warriors. He displayed good football in the outside left position and I then invited him to the Super Eagles for the Super 6 tournament,” Yusuf is quoted to say on the NFF website.

Getting into the Super Eagles requires more than just talent as there is a plethora of stars in the team, regardless 15 year old Nura was selected ahead of MFM duo of Sikiru Olatubosun and Chukwuka Onuwa, as well as NPFL players such as Victor Mboama, Tosin Omoyele and Abdulkadir Zango.

LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko showed his admiration for the young talent.

“The player is good for the Super Eagles and so he should remain with the team. Nura Mohammed was one of the players that featured at the LMC La Liga tournament last year and if today, the player finds himself in the Super Eagles, this is very good for our football and for what LMC is doing to develop the game,” Dikko is also quoted to say on the NFF website.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is keeping an eye on the CHAN and the youngster will look forward to impress.

Big things are expected of this youngster, who has made a breakthrough to the Super Eagles at the tender age of 15, it is clear he is abundantly talented but it remains to be seen if he would live up to his potential.