Home > News > World >

UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs

Brexit UK may have to extend customs union membership: MPs

Britain's failure to draw up a Brexit blueprint may mean the country will be forced to remain in the EU's customs union past its own 2020 deadline, lawmakers said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold frequent protests in Britain play

Anti-Brexit demonstrators hold frequent protests in Britain

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Britain's failure to draw up a Brexit blueprint may mean the country will be forced to remain in the EU's customs union past its own 2020 deadline, lawmakers said Thursday.

Extending the post-withdrawal transition period is the "only viable option", the Brexit parliamentary committee said in a report.

It also criticised Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to find an alternative arrangement with the customs bloc "despite this being absolutely integral to the future EU-UK relationship."

"We are rapidly running out of time to get new trade and customs arrangements in place," said committee chair Hilary Benn.

May's own cabinet is in deadlock over two options for customs arrangements after the March 29, 2019 withdrawal date -- intended to be installed in the transition period running to late 2020.

The "maximum facilitation" model proposes using trusted-trader arrangements and technology to avoid border checks whilst the "customs partnership" system would see Britain collect tariffs on behalf of the EU for goods heading to the continent.

"Given that ministers are indicating that neither of the two options being discussed are likely to be ready by December 2020, when the transition period ends, the UK will in all likelihood have to remain in a customs union with the EU until alternative arrangements can be put in place," Benn added.

The government has been dismissive of suggestions that the transition period may need to be extended as far as 2023.

"We have been clear that there will be one implementation period that will end in December 2020," a spokeswoman for May said.

"We are obviously working on various positions, including our future customs relationship, and our intention is that we will be ready."

The EU has made it clear that it expects clarity on proposals for border arrangements between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland -- one of the largest issues governing the customs crisis -- at an upcoming summit of June 28-29.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet

Related Articles

European Union Rush to comply with new data law
Peacekeeping China, Russia rise in Central Africa as Western influence shrinks
Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief
European Union Parliament chief fears rise of eurosceptics in 2019
Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal
Finance Two trends propping up economic growth in Britain have suddenly reversed as more consumers realise the damage from Brexit is permanent, not transient
Opinion Scarlet letter in the emerald isle
British Royal Wedding Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle as world watches
In UK Government extending EU customs arrangements beyond transition

World

A pedestrian walks past a billboard in west Belfast on December 8, 2017 erected by Republican Party Sinn Fein calling for a special status for Northern Ireland with respect to Brexit and no hard borders in Ireland
In Europe EU blasts British 'fantasy' on Ireland
Afghan students recite from the Quran in a mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad
United States Country wasted billions in failed Afghan stabilization efforts: official
US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un he is canceling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, in a letter released by the White House
US president cancels Singapore summit with Kim
The corroded aerial bomb had been discovered during construction work
In Dresden WWII bomb defused after mass evacuation, fire