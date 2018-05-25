Home > News > World >

The rising tensions between China, US

Pentagon The rising tensions between China, US

President Donald Trump has often bragged of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing play

Recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Donald Trump has often bragged of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but recent events point to growing stresses between Washington and Beijing.

This week, the Pentagon pulled its invitation for China to participate in maritime exercises in the Pacific, then Trump on Thursday scrapped a summit with North Korea after suggesting Xi may have exacerbated a breakdown in communications.

And all this against a backdrop of simmering trade tensions -- and a bizarre case involving a US official and a possible "sonic attack."

Summit sunk

Trump on Thursday scrapped the historic summit with Kim Jong Un -- set to take place June 12 in Singapore -- to discuss the "denuclearization" of North Korea.

Before he pulled the plug, Trump had suggested Xi might have played a role in a recent toughening of North Korean rhetoric.

"There was a difference when Kim Jong Un left China the second time," Trump said.

"There was a different attitude after that meeting and I was a little surprised. ... And I think things changed after that meeting so I can't say that I am happy about it."

On Monday, Trump suggested China might have prematurely eased up on enforcing economic sanctions against Pyongyang, a move that runs counter to the US leader's "maximum pressure" campaign.

China insists it is strictly enforcing sanctions adopted by the UN Security Council.

Pacific exercise

The Pentagon on Wednesday withdrew its invitation for China to join maritime exercises in the Pacific because of Beijing's "continued militarization" of the South China Sea.

China hit back at the decision to disinvite it from the Rim of the Pacific exercises, calling it "very non-constructive" and saying it was taken without due reflection.

"It's also a decision taken lightly and is unhelpful to mutual understanding between China and the US," China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said.

Trade war

China and the US have stepped back from a potential trade war after Beijing officials were reported to have offered to slash the country's huge surplus by $200 billion.

But no formal deals have been struck, and China has denied that any figure was set during negotiations in Washington.

Trump -- who once accused China of "raping" the US -- said he was "not satisfied" with the agreement and the issue is sure to keep grating on relations with Beijing.

Sonic strains

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Beijing issued a warning after reporting that an employee in the southern city of Guangzhou was diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) apparently linked to "abnormal sounds."

"The medical indications are very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indications that have taken place to Americans working in Cuba," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In Cuba last year, 24 diplomats and their family members were left with mysterious injuries resembling brain trauma, which were suspected of being caused by a "sonic attack."

China said it had investigated the issue but hadn't found that any organization or individual had "carried out such a sonic influence."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet

Related Articles

Guantanamo Geriatrics Detainee population quietly ages
Pentagon US pulls China's invite to Pacific naval exercises
China - US Relations Foreign minister, Wang Yi to visit Washington
In Southern Afghan 16 killed, 38 wounded by blast
Beijing South China Sea bombers fly in the face of protests
South China Beijing denies 'militarisation' of Sea
Opinion Island or rock? Taiwan defends its claim in South China sea
Pentagon No plans to cut back US-South Korea drills
World Abrupt demand by North Korea threatens talks

World

A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse
FBI Director Chris Wray was among the intelligence officials who briefed senior members of Congress about the FBI's use of a confidential intelligence source in the Russia investigation
Donald Trump No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief
Oleg Deripaska has close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
People hold banners saying 'Rajoy is robbing the poor'
Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft