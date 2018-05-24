Home > News > World >

Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies

Cyril Ramaphosa Sweeping changes for S.Africa state companies

The South African government, led since February by Cyril Ramaphosa, announced Thursday sweeping changes to several state-owned companies at the centre of graft and mismanagement allegations.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to reform the companies as part of efforts to tackle state corruption play

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to reform the companies as part of efforts to tackle state corruption

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The South African government, led since February by Cyril Ramaphosa, announced Thursday sweeping changes to several state-owned companies at the centre of graft and mismanagement allegations.

Ramaphosa had vowed to reform the companies as part of efforts to tackle state corruption, which he admitted blossomed under the nine-year rule of his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced Phakamani Hadeb had been appointed permanent head of Eskom, the state-owned power monopoly on the verge of bankrupcy.

He also confirmed Popo Molefe as chairman of the Transnet transport company, while announcing further board changes at Transnet, arms manufacturer Denel and the SA Express airline.

"A number of the state owned enterprises are experiencing financial, operational and governance challenges. This has negative spillover implications for the economy," Gordhan said.

"The poor performance of these companies was a result of deep and widespread corruption and maladministration."

Gordhan criticised "stealing" by the management of SA Express, which on Thursday was grounded by the South African Civil Aviation Authority due to safety concerns.

Mismanagement allegations at the state owned companies have been linked to the wealthy Gupta business family, who are accused of receiving favourable government deals during Zuma's presidency.

Zuma was forced to resign as president in February as criticism grew from within the ruling ANC party over corruption allegations against him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Guinea Ex-minister named new Prime Minister - State mediabullet
2 In China Chinese government calls on all mosques to raise national flagbullet
3 In Italy Two dead, 20 injured after train smashes into truckbullet

Related Articles

Nicolas Maduro Weary Venezuelans reject 'President's circus'
In China US staffer suffers brain injury after 'sound' incident
Yulia Skripal Poisoned ex-spy's daughter says wants to return to Russia 'in future'
Arctic Island Canada, Denmark seek to settle dispute
Turkey Country makes sharp emergency rate hike to stem lira losses
Mariano Rajoy Spain PM gets backing for budget despite Catalan crisis
Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pact
Sergei Lavrov Russia's top diplomat planning North Korea visit: ministry
Bashar al-Assad Doctors ask Syria to lift 7-year ban on access to wounded
Brexit Plan to leave customs union not ready until 2021: tax chief

World

Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit
World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summit
Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea
World Trump pulls out of June Summit meeting with North Korea
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tendered his resignation after Burkina Faso became the latest country to cut ties with the island
Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts ties
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was last week sentenced to 30 days behind bars
Alexei Navalny Russia cracks down on opposition activists after protests