Home > News > World >

Kosovo jails Muslim extremists over Israeli football terror plot

In Kosovo Muslim extremists jailed over Israeli football terror plot

Eight Muslim extremists who plotted terror attacks against Israeli footballers and fans during a 2016 World Cup qualifier in Albania were jailed for up to 10 years on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leutrim Musliu (C) and Besart Peci (C/L) were among eight extremists who were found guilty of plotting a terror attack against Israeli footballers and fans in Albania in 2016 play

Leutrim Musliu (C) and Besart Peci (C/L) were among eight extremists who were found guilty of plotting a terror attack against Israeli footballers and fans in Albania in 2016

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight Muslim extremists who plotted terror attacks against Israeli footballers and fans during a 2016 World Cup qualifier in Albania were jailed for up to 10 years on Friday.

The eight ethnic Albanians were found guilty in a Kosovo court of "planning to carry out an attack against Israeli footballers and fans" in the northwest Albanian town of Shkoder in November 2016, judge Hamdi Ibrahimi said.

The group "decided to place explosives under a bridge at the entrance of Shkoder from the direction of the Rinas Airport," Ibrahimi said.

"So at the time when the buses with the Israelis reached the bridge, the group equipped with the explosives planned to activate it from distance or blow themselves up along with the Israelis and police."

Kosovo police, in coordination with the Albanian authorities, wiretapped the group to prevent the attack, later arresting all its members.

For security reasons, the fixture was eventually moved to Elbasan, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the Albanian capital of Tirana, and took place under a heavy police presence.

The extremists -- one Macedonian and the rest Kosovan -- also planned attacks on Kosovan soil against political leaders and diplomats.

Group leader Visar Ibishi, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison while five other members were handed three to six-year jail terms each.

Ibishi and three close associates refused to appear in the courtroom, saying the court was "not interesting" for them.

Two members of the group who pleaded guilty at the beginning of the trial in the mid-2017 were sentenced to 18-month prison term each.

The ninth member, who also pleaded guilty, was fined 2,500 euros ($2950).

Around 90 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million people are Muslims who practise a moderate Islam.

However Kosovo has lately faced a rise in Muslim extremism. Hundreds, in particularly youngsters, took the front line in Syria fighting for the Islamic State Group and Al-Nusra forces.

More of 50 of them were killed in the fighting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

Donald Trump EU leaders seek united front on US President
Politics I took portraits of combat-tested soldiers at Fort Bliss — and they told me their incredible stories
In Turkey Spy agency flies 3 suspected Gulenists from Gabon in covert swoop
Entertainment The Jamaican who isn't sure he wants to play for Jamaica
In Serbia Remorseless Seselj still dreams about 'Greater Country'
In Turkey Government says '80 Gulenists brought back' in foreign operations
In Albania Eleven jailed over motorway toll protest
In Kosovo Tensions as police arrest senior Serbian official
Sports The one player you need to know from every country competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup
In Kosovo Tear gas halts MP vote on key border deal

World

Delegates gather for a special session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council which voted to send a team of war crimes investigators to probe the deadly shootings of Gaza protesters by Israeli forces
United Nations Votes to send war crimes probe to Gaza
Israel killed 60 Palestinians during protests on the Gaza border as the US relocated its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem
Gaza Draft UN text backs 'international protection mission'
The Ebola outbreak is the first major health challenge facing WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus since he was elected almost a year ago. The Ethiopian is the first African to head the UN's health agency
Ebola In DRC not 'currently' an 'emergency of international concern': WHO
US President Donald Trump alleges the FBI had an informant embedded in his election campaign
Trump US president alleges FBI spy inside his campaign