Home > News > World >

Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

In Brazil Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term

Jose Dirceu, former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, surrendered Friday to start a nearly 31-year prison sentence for corruption, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Jose Dirceu -- pictured in 2015 -- lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group play

Former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Jose Dirceu -- pictured in 2015 -- lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jose Dirceu, former chief of staff under ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, surrendered Friday to start a nearly 31-year prison sentence for corruption, officials said.

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.

After turning himself in, he was jailed in Papuda, near the capital Brasilia, the state security secretariat said in a statement. He could next be transferred to the southern city of Curitiba, where the gian "Car Wash" anti-corruption operation is based, the official news agency Agencia Brasil reported.

Lula himself is incarcerated at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba, serving a 12-year sentence for taking an apartment as a bribe, a case he describes as politically motivated.

The two senior ex-politicians are among dozens of other well-known figures who have been caught in the "Car Wash" net. Investigators have uncovered a massive web of bribery and embezzlement in which politicians across the political spectrum colluded with executives at construction giant Odebrecht, among other companies, to plunder from state oil firm Petrobras.

Dirceu, 72, was Lula's right-hand man and one of the co-founders of Lula's Workers' Party. Arrested in 2015, he was convicted in May 2016, but allowed house arrest in May last year while he mounted his appeal.

A third major figure from the troubled Workers' Party, former finance minister Antonio Palocci, has been jailed since 2016 and is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors in a plea deal that would see him turn state's witness.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Timna Valley Israel builds 'missile net' on border to protect airportbullet
2 In Lebanon US, Gulf Arab states place sanctions on Hezbollah leadershipbullet
3 Russia NATO 'condemns' bridge to Moscow-annexed Crimeabullet

Related Articles

Football Platini admits 'skulduggery' to rig 1998 World Cup draw
Sports Michel Platini: FIFA 98 World Cup schedule was fixed so France couldn't meet Brazil until final
Football Football: Japan coach Nishino plays safe in shadow World Cup squad
Football Southgate happy to let England stars off the leash
World Superdelegates are No. 1 on the democratic party to-do List
Lula da Silva Brazil's e-president lashes out at imprisonment, loses privileges
In Brazil More than 100 arrested in child pornography blitz
Super Eagles Nigeria unmoved in new FIFA Ranking
Southgate Youthful England have to believe
FIFA World Cup 2018 Kenyan football fans predict Brazil or Germany will win FIFA World Cup 2018

World

Dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire on May 14 as tens of thousands protested along the Gaza border against the US transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, after months of global outcry, Palestinian anger and exuberant praise from Israelis over President Donald Trump's decision tossing aside decades of precedent
In Jerusalem US embassy opening, killings and outrage
The restaurant accused on discrimination is L'Avenue, located near the famed Champs-Elysees boulevard
In Paris Top restaurant probed over 'anti-Arab discrimination'
Emergency crews in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where a a student opened fire Friday, killing at least eight people dead
Texas School Shootings The relentless cycle of school shootings in the United States
The mother of Leila al-Ghandour (C) weeps as she holds the body of her eight-month-old baby who according to Gaza's health ministry died of inhaling tear gas fired by the Israeli army during protests on the Gaza-Israel border
In Israel Army disputes Hamas 'fake news' on tear gas baby