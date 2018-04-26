Home > News > World >

Brazil's Barbosa criticizes austerity reforms

Joaquim Barbosa Brazil's former chief justice criticizes austerity reforms

Joaquim Barbosa -- a former Supreme Court justice seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race this year -- sharply criticized austerity reforms in Latin America's biggest economy Thursday.

  • Published:
Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa is seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race play

Former Supreme Court judge Joaquim Barbosa is seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Joaquim Barbosa -- a former Supreme Court justice seen as a potential heavyweight in Brazil's presidential race this year -- sharply criticized austerity reforms in Latin America's biggest economy Thursday.

Barbosa rarely gives interviews, so there was immediate interest in his comments to Estadao newspaper, in which he called austerity reforms "social engineering" and "purely speculative."

"I'm not in favor of ultraliberal positions in a country as socially and structurally fragile and imbalanced as Brazil, with its deep and historically rooted inequalities," he said.

"You only need to glance at the so-called deep Brazil or at the margins of our big cities to be convinced of the inadequacy" of the reforms, Barbosa added.

Barbosa, 63, has yet to decide publicly whether he is running, but this month he took the important step of joining the centrist Brazilian Socialist Party, beating a deadline for would-be candidates to list their party affiliation.

There are growing calls for him to declare his candidacy for the October 7 election.

He became the first black chief justice on the Supreme Court, which he left in 2014, and earned a reputation as a major anti-corruption fighter.

In today's climate, where important figures from President Michel Temer on down are embroiled in an ever-expanding embezzlement and bribery scandal, that gives Barbosa major political credibility.

The Estadao interview appeared to respond to pressure for him to flesh out where he stands on the economy and other big issues.

"It's obvious that (austerity) is not a solution for the mass misery that is our trademark and we apparently insist on ignoring," Barbosa said.

The comments were a rebuke to Temer, who is the most unpopular president on record and is battling so far unsuccessfully to push through cuts to the costly pension system, as well as labor market reforms.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa People protests over new minimum wagebullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In India 13 children dead after train hits school busbullet

Related Articles

Mohamed Salah Liverpool ready to reject £200M bid from Real Madrid
Tech 5 sobering charts that show how many resources Americans use and waste
Football Marseille host Salzburg eyeing return to European glory days
Lula da Silva Brazil's ex-President says party free to find new candidate for vote
Football Bayern's James has nothing to prove to Real Madrid - Zidane
Politics Nigerian parliament in rowdy session over call for the impeachment of President Buhari
Tech How often you actually need to shower, according to science
Football French football 'colossus' Henri Michel dies
Lucas Biglia Argentine midfielder injured, doubt to face Super Eagles at 2018 World Cup
Big Brother Naija Miracle's Big Brother Naija win proves Nigerians love the underdog

World

Some of the personal belongings of US soldiers missing in action recovered from the jungles of Vietnam
Vietnam Time now the enemy in battle to find missing GIs in jungles of country
Germany has proved strongly reluctant to follow through on French President Emmanuel Macron's (left) ideas for eurozone reformers, despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's (right) commitment to submitting a joint proposal with France ahead of the June 28 summit
European Union Union says 'decision time' for stalled eurozone reforms
Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Trump took office
In France Government ready to discuss 'future of WTO' with Trump
The UN delegation will speak to refugees in Bangladeshi camps before they head to Myanmar early next week to visit conflict-scarred Rakhine state
Rohingya Rights group calls for UN resolution ahead of Myanmar visit