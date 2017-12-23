BHM :  Institute of Public Relations awards company with Best Agency Prize

news

The Institute of Public Relations has awarded BHM the prize for Agency of the Year and Best Agency to Work in 2017.

This went down at the annual Lagos PR Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA) night at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos. On Thursday December 21, 2017.

The Chairman, NIPR, Lagos State Chapter, Olusegun McMedal, said this selection was based on a survey of agency employees which saw BHM outdo others with a high score. Parameters used include, integrity of senior management, quality of professional development, creativity, empowerment and risk-taking, staff welfare, mobility, retention and emolument.

McDMedals said:

“…agencies that win this honour are considered the ultimate benchmark of PR firms, culture and workplace performance in an industry whose primary asset remains its people.”

Moruff Adenekan, BHM’s General Manager and COO, received the award on behalf of the team:

“It’s an honour to receive this award on behalf of the entire team. At BHM, we’re all about keeping our people happy and doing great work. For us, creating better models for the Nigerian PR industry to reach greater heights, reach its fullest potential and attain global recognition is a task we’re committed to. This award is dedicated to our people and clients, both of whom are the reason for what we have achieved so far.”

'PR is Dead.’

One very interesting campaign we remember from BHM was the 2015 campaign themed 'PR is Dead’.

The goal of the campaign was to draw the attention of the public and marketing communications family to the fact that communications are evolving and everyone needed to catch up.

‘PR is Dead’ was designed to be an emergency call, and people answered.

Nigeria PR Report.

BHM launched the Nigeria PR Report, the first and only annual report documenting development, collating data, monitoring trends, perceptions, challenges and prospects in Public Relations industry in Africa’s biggest market

Social4Media.

In November 2017, BHM in partnership with ID Africa and Plaqad, trained over 70 journalists and bloggers at Social4Media Masterclass. It was a free training event facilitated by content and marketing experts such as Ali Baba, M.I Abaga, Frank Donga, Tosin Ajibade of Olorisupergal, Osagie Alonge of Pulse, Yemi Adamolekun of EIE Nigeria, Tomiwa Aladekomo of Ventra Media, Femi Falodun of ID Africa, Ized Uanikhehi of CNN Africa, and John Adewusi of Funny Africa.

What's it like at BHM?

In just 11 years, the company has gone from being a one-man shop to one of Africa’s leading PR consultancies.

According to BHM, they've created an environment that allows staff think and work outside the conventional four walls of an office with introduction of a dedicated Lounge, nap rooms, provision of free lunch, games centre among other facilities all in the same building.

But, we asked an employee anonymously, what they really think about the company, and the culture. Here's what the employee said:

“BHM is not your everyday agency. It is more of an experience than a workplace. You pick up all sorts of new skills, work with people of diverse backgrounds in order to achieve to set global standards and achieve world class goals. BHM doesn't aim to be the best in Nigeria but to be the best to come out of Africa. If there's any place an aspiring Public Relations executive needs to work to learn the ropes of the game - account management, content creation, client service, corporate PR, influencer marketing - in depth, it's definitely BHM. And this is honest, you never leave the same."

We look forward to what interesting stuff the BHM team will be springing forth next year.