Sowore 'threatens' to develop Nigeria if elected in 2019

Sowore Presidential aspirant 'threatens' to develop Nigeria, send Buhari back to Daura

He said he'll lead Nigeria into a new age amd succeed where the old political class has failed.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Presidential aspirant, Sowore, 'threatens' to develop Nigeria play

Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore

(Premium Times)
Presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has promised to drive Nigeria into the technological age and send incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, back home in the 2019 presidential election.

The SaharaReporters publisher said his plan for Nigeria is a threat to develop the country and snatch it back from the grips of the old political guards.

He said this while speaking at the 25th year anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election at the MKO Abiola Democracy House in Lagos on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

He said he's realised in his travels throughout all the geo-political zones in the country that Nigerians are ready to vote Buhari out at next year's polls.

He said, "I have travelled round this country and the general consensus is that it is over for the old guards. The general consesus that the corrupt, incompetent, wicked and inhuman leadership in this country must be sent packing come February 2019. The consensus is that enough is enough for them.

"The consensus from the north-east, the north-west, the north-central, the south-west, the south-east, and the south-south where I have been to have exchanges and engagements is that President Buhari will be sent back to his village next year.

"I am not going to make a promise about what we'll do for Nigeria and what Nigerians will experience. I'm making a threat to develop Nigeria and make Nigeria work for every Nigerian."

Sowore said President Buhari has decimated the country and divided it along religious and class lines, a situation he promises to undo if he's elected president next year.

Sowore declared his intention to run for the president's seat on February 25, 2018, but he's yet to reveal his political party.

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

