Home > News > Politics >

Buhari's re-election campaign is born in Southwest

Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest

President Buhari's 2019 re-election campaign has officially kicked off in the Southwest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest play

Osinbajo listens to Buhari during APC NEC meeting

(Presidency/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hours after a section of the press reported that transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has been named President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 national campaign coordinator, the president’s re-election campaign officially kicks off in the country’s Southwest region.

Adebayo Shittu who is the minister of communications, told State House correspondents after a meeting with the president at the villa, that the campaign for the president’s re-election has officially taken off in the Southwest region where the governing APC still retains a stronghold.

Adebayo Shittu play Communication minister Adebayo Shittu (National Mirror)

 

Shittu also announced that he has been appointed national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

Make up his mind

TheCable quotes Shittu as saying that his group will “help Buhari make up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress”.

Shittu also said even though Buhari hasn’t said anything concerning his re-election, it goes without saying that he should be supported for another term in office.

ALSO READ: Don't worry, Buhari will seek re-election in 2019

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC members play Saraki, Osinbajo, Buhari during a meeting of the APC (Channels TV)

 

“It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well, he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes without saying.

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land", Shittu said.

Saviour

Asked if the development was an indication that the presidential campaign for 2019 has commenced, the minister all but answered in the affirmative.

“Every day since he (Buhari) came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect", Shittu said.

L-R Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minster of Information, Mr Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communication and Mr Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice play Ministers Lai Mohammed, Adebayo Shittu and Abubakar Malami (Daily Trust)

 

“In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the north-east or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today, but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”

Buhari has left a couple of hints to suggest he’s considering another term in office; with his first elapsing in the spring of 2019.

State Governors have also publicly thrown their weight behind the president's re-election bid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. His weekends belong to Arsenal. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Tunde Bakare 'I'm running for president,' Preacher declares (VIDEO)bullet
2 Tunde Bakare Nigerians react to pastor's decision to run for presidentbullet
3 Buhari Lagos APC secretary, Igbokwe, tells Atiku nobody can beat...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari Did president just tell us he'll be seeking re-election?
Buhari Ex-lawmaker says president's health will affect outcome of 2019 election
Pulse Opinion Don't worry, Buhari will seek re-election in 2019
Buhari 'With adoring crowds in Kano, I've sent a message to PDP'
Buhari ‘President’s government is shameless for talking about 2019,’ Ex-lawmaker says
Buhari ‘President must return to Daura farm in 2019,’ Group says
Buhari Saraki, Dogara in London to see President
Buhari President deserves second term for starting a revolution - Garba Shehu
Buhari Biggest hint that President will seek re-election in 2019 is here

Politics

Ex-Niger Delta militants hail President Buhari for allocating N65b to amnesty program
Buhari, Osinbajo Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for President, VP's re-election
The problem with pastor Tunde Bakare's presidency declaration
Pulse Opinion The problem with Pastor Bakare's presidency declaration
Political group proscribes PDP's Governors’ forum
PDP Political group says party's Governors’ forum is oppressive
Amaechi tells Wike to stop shouting, ensure security in Rivers
Amaechi, Wike Minister tells Governor to stop shouting, ensure security in Rivers