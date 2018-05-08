Home > News > Politics >

Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka wins Ekiti PDP guber primaries

Ekiti Governorship Election Fayose’s deputy, Eleka wins PDP primaries

In his acceptance speech, Eleka thanked the Ekiti PDP delegates for counting him worthy.

  • Published:
Fayose’s deputy, Eleka wins PDP primaries play

Prof Olusola Eleka is Fayose's candidate for Ekiti guber

(City People Magazine)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka has emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that a total of 1,968 delegates were accredited and voted at the primary poll.

Out of the total of number of votes, as announced by leader of PDP electoral committee, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Eleka scored 1,190 to defeat the only challenger in the race, a former Minister of Works, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, who scored 771 votes.

Seven of the votes were declared invalid by the electoral committee.

 

NAN reports that Adeyeye, who left the venue at about 8p.m, accepted the outcome of the primary election, which he agreed was conducted under free and fair atmosphere.

In his acceptance speech, Eleka thanked the delegates for counting him worthy.

ALSO READ: PDP chairman says party will retain Ekiti

He expressed gratitude to Adeyeye for exhibiting high volume of dexterity and courage throughout the period the pre-primary election.

The deputy governor, who praised Gov. Ayo Fayose for standing by him, vowed to defeat the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming July 14 governorship election in the state.

Also reacting, Gov. Fayose promised to embark on meaningful reconciliation by reaching out to aggrieved party leaders, especially the duo of Dayo Adeyeye and Mrs Abiodun Olujimi, so that the PDP in the state can be a united house once again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Ekiti This is why governorship primary ended in violencebullet
2 Abiodun Olasupo Hold Ajimobi responsible if I'm killed - Rep memberbullet
3 Dino Melaye Pastor Adeboye's Twitter account shades Gov Bello as...bullet

Related Articles

In Ebonyi Phones, electronic devices banned at government house
Uche Secondus PDP chairman says party will retain Ekiti
In Kaduna 5,558 APC members decamp to PDP
Chris Ngige How Buhari's minister escaped beating in Anambra
Fela Durotoye 'This election is not about me but the next generation' says presidential aspirant
Moghalu Presidential aspirant says he won't join APC or PDP for 2019 ambition
Ekiti Guber Race APC to conduct fresh governorship primary Friday

Politics

Ekiti APC to conduct fresh governorship primary Friday
Ekiti Guber Race APC to conduct fresh governorship primary Friday
FG to announce new minimum wage in September
Chris Ngige How Buhari's minister escaped beating in Anambra
Fela Durotoye: 'I'm the next President of Nigeria'
Fela Durotoye 'This election is not about me but the next generation' says presidential aspirant
Moghalu says he won't join APC or PDP for 2019 ambition
Moghalu Presidential aspirant says he won't join APC or PDP for 2019 ambition