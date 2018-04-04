Fayose supports OBJ, says Buhari lacks capacity

news

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has said that President Buhari lacks the required mental, physical and intellectual capacity to govern Nigeria.

According to Daily Post, he said “I have consistently maintained that the President lacked the required mental, physical and intellectual capacity to govern a country like Nigeria and now, I have been vindicated by even those who were at the forefront of his election.”

This is coming after former President Olusegun Obasanjo criticised Buhari’s administration again, describing it as a failure.

OBJ made the statement on Monday, April 2, 2018, while speaking with members of the New Nigeria group at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Speaking further, Fayose said thought he does not see eye to eye with Obasanjo on various issues, he supports his latest comment on Buhari’s government.

Don’t be fooled

Fayose also called on Nigerians not to let the All Progressives Congress (APC) fool them a second time.

He said “You are not a fool when you are fooled the first time, it is when you are fooled the second time that you become a fool.

“Like I have maintained, it is clear to discerning minds that Nigeria is under a rudderless federal government, with everything now upside down. Everywhere in the country has become insecure to such a level that Nigerians are now opting for self defence.

“Therefore, what Nigerians should seek is a clean break from this directionless government and new breath of life.”

“Like I said when he wrote his letter in January, this year, I agree with Obasanjo’s new position on President Buhari and I call on the remaining Nigerians who foisted him (Buhari) on the country, but are still keeping silent to in the interest of our country, speak out too.

“Today, apart from Obasanjo, most of all the people and organizations that matter in this country and in the world have said unanimously that Buhari has failed.

“Transparency International has declared that corruption, which the government prides itself to be fighting has become more endemic in Nigeria than it was in the last 16 years, Bill Gates said the government’s Economic Blueprint has not addressed Nigerians’ needs, General T.Y. Danjuma (rtd) said the government has failed in terms of securing Nigerians and General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) has indirectly told President Buhari to go home by advocating for the younger generation to be given the opportunity to steer the reins of leadership of the nation.

“With all these knocks, the President should act honourably like a statesman and resign so as to save the country from further calamities. In the interest of Nigeria and its suffering masses, he should ignore any urge to remain in office even beyond this year not to talk of seeking reelection next year,” he added.

Presidency dismisses OBJ's latest comment

The Presidency on Monday, April 2, 2018, dismissed OBJ’s comments, adding that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari will not join issues with the former President.