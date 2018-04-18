Senator Omo-Agege denies involvement in mace theft

news

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who was accused of hiring thugs to steal the mace in the Senate, has denied involvement in the theft.

Some persons had invaded the Senate Chamber on Wednesday, April 18, and made away with the mace, the parliament's symbol of authority.

Following the incident, the Red Chamber accused Omo-Agege, who had been suspended, of masterminding the heist.

Consequently, the accused Senator was arrested by the FCT Police Command.

Omo-Agege's side of the story

In a statement signed by a lawyer, Lucky Ajokperniovo, on behalf of Omo-Agege said the senator is no more in police custody.

Ajokperniovo said Omo-Agege had nothing to do with the mace theft, adding that the senator only went to the Senate on Wednesday to resume work and sit for plenary.

"We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all", the statement said.

"Following the said media reports on the Mace issue, the Police authorities decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told the Police his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. Senator Omo-Agege trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter"

The Senator also described the statement by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi accusing him of leading the hoodlums to cart away the mace a 'very serious' allegation.

"We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary," the statement added.

However, the police are said to have arrested five persons in connection with the mace theft. All the suspects are reportedly from Delta state, where Omo-Agege hails from.