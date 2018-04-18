Here are names of 5 arrested suspects in mace theft

news

The names of the five persons who allegedly broke into the Senate and stole the mace on Wednesday, April 18, have been revealed.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , in protest of his suspension, was said to have led the suspects to the Red Chamber to steal the mace, which is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

The suspects' names were released hours after they were arrested by the FCT Police Command.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central in the Senate, is also in police custody.

The Suspects

The five suspects who are all from Delta state are:

Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area

Peter Orede – Warri South LGA

Blessing Edjeke - Abraka In Ethiope East LGA

Lucky Okomu - Oghara in Ethiope West LGA

Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA.

The suspects reportedly left the National Assembly with the mace in a black SUV.

A security personnel at the entrance of the National Assembly said the mace thieves told him that they were officers with the senator.