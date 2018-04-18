Here are names of 5 arrested suspects in mace theft

A security official manning the entrance of the National Assembly said the mace thieves told him they were officers with Senator Omo-Agege.
Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in protest of his suspension, was said to have led the suspects to the Red Chamber to steal the mace, which is the symbol of authority of the parliament.
The suspects' names were released hours after they were arrested by the FCT Police Command.
Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central in the Senate, is also in police custody.
The five suspects who are all from Delta state are:
Tuoyo Mabiaku – Warri North Local Government Area
Peter Orede – Warri South LGA
Blessing Edjeke - Abraka In Ethiope East LGA
Lucky Okomu - Oghara in Ethiope West LGA
Prince Enayemo – Ughelli South LGA.
The suspects reportedly left the National Assembly with the mace in a black SUV.
