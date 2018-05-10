Senate to pass 2018 budget on May 16

Home > News > Local >

The Senate says it would consider and pass the 2018 budget on May 16.

Six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the 2018 budget to the National Assembly, the Senate says the document would be considered and passed into law on Wednesday, May 16.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, senate spokesman, made this known on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, while addressing a press conference.

Abdullahi said the committee on appropriation is working to ensure that the budget is laid next Tuesday.

“It was supposed to be laid this week, but they are putting finishing touches. They are being careful so as not to make mistakes. The report would be laid Tuesday and by Wednesday, we will approve it,” Abdullahi said.

“The good next thing is that it is the harmonised version (that would be laid). So whatever is laid in the senate would be laid in the house of representatives, and it would be considered and passed same time,” he added.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara had earlier announced that the 2018 budget would be passed by the National Assembly on April 24.

Meanwhile, lawmakers had blamed the late passage of the 2018 budget on the failure of heads of government agencies and parastatals to defend their allocations.

