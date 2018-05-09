Home > News > Local >

5 things Saraki, Dogara told Buhari before his departure

Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departure

Senate President Saraki and Speaker Dogara held a meeting with President Buhari before he left for the U.S. Here's what they talked about.

Dogara tears IGP apart after meeting Buhari at the Villa play

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara in a meeting with President Buhari at the villa

(Presidency)
Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the night of Monday, May 7, 2018—just hours before the president took to the skies for another medical vacation.

Here are five things the presiding officers of parliament discussed with the nation’s number one citizen:

1. The police were called barbarians

Dogara laid into the entire police force when they met Buhari.

Don’t take our word for it. Here’s Dogara in his own words:

“Nigeria is a democracy. The police must operate within the ambit of the rule of law and due process. It is unacceptable for the police to continue to operate like a clan of tribesmen, a sort of upgraded barbarians”, Dogara said.

2. Buhari was told that his IGP is a disobedient somebody

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has twice failed to honour senate summons over the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye and other matters the lawmakers aren't pleased about.

5 things Saraki, Dogara told Buhari before his departure play

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara before a meeting with President Buhari at the villa

(Bukola Saraki)

 

When Saraki and Dogara met Buhari, they didn’t fail to tell him how ‘recalcitrant’ Idris has become.

According to Saraki; “We also raised the issue of the non-appearance of the IG at the senate and felt that they must continue to ensure that he continues to apply obedience to the issue of constituted authority.

“We are of great concern that this is not the first time this is happening and that matter needs to be addressed considering the importance of the powers of the constitution that gives investigative powers to us and that there is the need for police to accept that they too are under the constitution and they must obey that.”

3. Lawmakers don’t like the fact that Dino Melaye was wheeled into court

According to Dogara, “A situation where people are wheeled to court, that doesn’t give a good image of our democracy. I have not seen a democracy where people are wheeled to court, they are not in the proper frame of mind and they are forced to undergo trial.

Melaye remains in police custody as court adjourns bail hearing play Dino Melaye is wheeled into court on a stretcher (SaharaReporters)

 

“Whatever it is, even if Dino is pretending as some have said in some section of the media, he cannot pretend forever. He is there, he will not run away, he is a senator and he can be tried any time he is in proper frame of mind”.

4. Buhari considered the national assembly invasion an embarrassment

You know that day when thugs broke into the national assembly and stole the mace? Yeah, Buhari considered that incident an embarrassment, according to the lawmakers.

In Saraki’s words: “We also talked on the issues of concern to us – the invasion of the national assembly, which he showed great concern about and said action would be taken to investigate that.

5 things Saraki, Dogara told Buhari before his departure play

Senate President Bukola Saraki before a meeting with President Buhari at the villa

(Bukola Saraki)

 

“Of course, he sees it as an embarrassment to the country and that there will be a proper investigation because it is something that is not just about the national assembly, it is about the country.”

5. They also discussed the 2018 budget

Like you already know, the 2018 budget hasn’t been passed and we are in May.

Saraki said the issue of the non-passage of the budget was on the table as well when they met Buhari.

“He (Buhari) wanted to brief us on his trip to the United States and also the issue of the budget”, Saraki said.

Saraki also told journalists after the meeting that the 2018 budget will be passed before end of next week.

There you have it.

