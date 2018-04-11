Home > News > Local >

Saraki gives committee ultimatum to submit 2018 budget report

2018 Budget Saraki gives Appropriation Committee ultimatum to submit report

Saraki gave the task during plenary shortly before suspending plenary in honour of late Sen. Mustapha Bukar who died on April 7.

  • Published:
Saraki gives committee ultimatum to submit 2018 budget report play

President Muhammadu Buhari during 2018 budget preparation.

(Saharareporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki on Tuesday, mandated  the Appropriation Committee to tidy up reports on the 2018 Budget latest by Friday, April 13 for submission to the Senate next week.

Saraki gave the task during plenary shortly before suspending plenary in honour of late Sen. Mustapha Bukar who died on April 7.

Consideration of the 2018 Budget of N8.612 trillion by both Chambers of the National Assembly after its presentation on November 7, 2017 by President Muhammadu Buhari had  been at  committee levels since December last year.

“The Chairman Appropriation should please ensure that by Friday this week collections of reports from various committees end.

“There should be no more extension for that purpose because the appropriation committee itself must submit its report to the Senate unfailingly next week”, he said.

ALSO READ: 10 reasons why Budget 2018 is gathering dust in NASS

Saraki’s directive was sequel to earlier announcement made on the floor of the Senate via a letter by the Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Sen. Danjuma Goje extending time for submission of reports by the various committees to Friday.

The two chambers of the National Assembly had before embarking on the Easter break on March 29 fixed April 24 for the passage of the budget .

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
2 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
3 Pulse Opinion There's something Buhari isn't telling us about his...bullet

Related Articles

In Benue State House of Assembly passes 2018 budget
Budget Delay NASS not “rubber stamp’’, says Lawmaker
Ben Akabueze FG released N2.5 trn for capital projects in 2016, 2017 – Budget Office DG
2018 Budget NASS shifts approval to May
Suleiman Adamu FG blames water shortage on population growth, climate change
In Benue House of Assembly receives 2018 Appropriation Bill for debate
Zakari Mohammed 2018 budget will be ready in April – Lawmaker

Local

Army nabs Boko Haram's bomb expert in Gombe
Boko Haram Army nabs sect's bomb expert in Gombe
Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
Fulani Herdsmen Ortom urges support for security personnel to end killings
 
Buhari Presidency reveal plans to disrupt President's London stay
Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget
Ben Ayade Cross River Governor in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget into law