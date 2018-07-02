Pulse.ng logo
Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim over police protest

Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim over police protest

  • Published:
Presidency summons IGP, Idris Ibrahim over police protest play

Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim

(File)
The Presidency on Monday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over the reported protest embarked by police personnel in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, on Monday.

The police personnel were said to have protested over non-payment of their monthly salaries and allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the IGP was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, at the presidential villa, Abuja.

A source at the Presidential villa, who preferred to remain anonymous told NAN that the IGP was in the villa to brief the presidency on the police protest.

ALSO READ: Chaos on Abuja streets as Police Shiites clash over El-Zakzaky

NAN reports that the Police in a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, dismissed the media report, claiming that the policemen only made inquiries on their allowances and salaries before returning to their duty posts.

According to the statement, the delay in payment is due to late passage of the appropriation act, adding that with its assent by President Buhari, the issue will soon be addressed. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

