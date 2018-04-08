Offa Robbery Attack: Fayose criticises police

news

The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has condemned the robbery attack that took place in Offa, Kwara state on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Fayose wondered how the robbers could carry out their operation without hindrance for over an hour.

The Governor also criticised the police for not deploying their helicopters to trail the robbers.

He said that there has been no concrete plan from the Federal Government despite the killings.

He said “I sympathize with victims of the Offa, Kwara State robbery that led to the death of over 30 people.

“It is sad that such a terror attack could go on for more than one hour and the robbers were able to escape. It is another clear vindication of the call for self defense.

“Killing of over 30 people in an operation that lasted for over one hour cannot be regarded as mere robbery, it is terrorism! It further shows that under this govt of President Buhari, the country is not secured and Nigerians are now at the mercy of killers. It is sad, very sad.

“I’m still wondering how long it will take Police Helicopters to get to Offa from Abuja or Lagos. Robbery operation lasted for over one hour and there were no police helicopters to trail the robbers? Are those helicopters owned just for decorations?

“Sad that these days, mass killings in Nigeria is no longer Breaking News, it has become a normal occurrence.

“Over 30 people killed in Offa and we are yet to see concrete action from the FG that controls security apparatus? Just imagine this happening in any European country.”

FG sympathises with families of victims

The Federal Government on Saturday, April 7, 2018, sympathised with family members of those who were killed during an armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara state on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

The robbers attacked on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, according to NAN.

According to a tweet from the handle @NGRPresident, the Federal Government said “We sympathize with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the Government & people of Kwara State, on Thursday’s violent robbery attack. @PoliceNG have arrested a number of suspects & deployed extra personnel to the town, to assist in investigations and beef up security.”