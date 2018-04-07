Home > News > Local >

Offa robbery attack: Police arrest 7 suspects

Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspects

The robbery attacks on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank had resulted in the death of 17 people including seven police officers.

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Lawan Ado on Saturday said seven suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s robbery attacks in Offa.

The robbery attacks on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank had resulted in the death of 17 people including seven police officers.

ALSO READ: Gov. Ahmed offers N5m for information on attackers

A number of injured victims are receiving treatment in different hospitals in Offa and Ilorin.

Ado told newsmen on Saturday in Ilorin that, “seven suspects were arrested; one at Igosun road and six others at different locations in Offa.

They are helping us in our investigation and seven vehicles abandoned and recovered from the armed robbers, while some rifles were carted away by the robbers.

“The Inspector General of Police has ordered a full investigation and has directed his Intelligence Response Team and others to assist in getting the robbers arrested.

“The Command wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims while also wishing the injured quick recovery”, he said. 

