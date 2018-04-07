Offa robbery: Gov. Ahmed offers N5m for information on attackers

Home > News > Local >

This is contained in a statement by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr Muyideen Akorede.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, has offered N5million to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa on Thursday, in which about 30 people were killed.

The governor called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (0803 739 1280 and 0803 702 4320).

While we mourn our dead with a heart full of sadness, and care for the injured by paying all their medical bills.

“We will do everything in our power to bring the attackers to justice, and ensure that never again does any community or people in our state experience such tragedy”, Gov. Ahmed said.

Gov. Ahmed assured such informants of anonymity, confidentiality and safety, as no harm will befall them on account of assisting the security agencies to arrest the attackers.

He said the police and other security agencies in the country have begun a vigorous manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly and wicked attack on Offa community.

