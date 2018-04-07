FG sympathises with families of victims of Offa robbery attack

news

The Federal Government has sympathised with family members of those who were killed during an armed robbery attack in Offa, Kwara state on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the robbers killed 24 people, including policemen and residents.

The robbers attacked on Union Bank, Eco bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank, according to NAN,

They also escaped with an undisclosed amount of money after operating from 4:45 pm to 5:40 pm without hindrance.

In a tweet from the handle @NGRPresident, the Federal Government said “We sympathize with the families of victims, residents of Offa, and the Government & people of Kwara State, on Thursday’s violent robbery attack. @PoliceNG have arrested a number of suspects & deployed extra personnel to the town, to assist in investigations and beef up security.”

Police arrest 7 suspects

The Kwara state commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado has revealed that seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery attacks in Offa, NAN reports.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by Ado on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

Kwara Governor offer N5m for information on robbers

The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed had earlier offered N5million to anyone who provides information that will lead to the arrest of those involved in the robbery attack in Offa on Thursday.

The governor called on anyone with useful information on the incident to contact the state police command on the following numbers (0803 739 1280 and 0803 702 4320).