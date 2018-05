news

A Nigerian diplomat was found dead in his home in Khartoum, Sudan in what has been reported to be a murder on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

According to a report by Reuters, two security sources said the authorities are already investigating what led to the death of the unnamed diplomat.

The report also noted that Dubai-based al-Arabiya television identified the deceased as the consul general and described his death as an "assassination". Reports on the internet have also suggested he was killed with a knife by his attackers.