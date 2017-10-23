Home > News > Local >

Mohammed announces 37 career offers for young Nigerians

Amina Mohammed UN chief announces 37 career offers for young Nigerians

The 37 positions represent one candidate per each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

  • Published:
Nigeria's Minister of Environment Amina Mohammed has been appointed as the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde play Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United Nations' (UN) Deputy Secretary-General, Mrs Amina Mohammed, has announced 37 career openings for young Nigerians under the international organisation.

She said the openings are available as a result of the Junior Professional Officers' (JPO) Programme targeted at young people to develop a career at the UN.

While speaking at a Cultural Night organised by Nigerians working at the United Nations Systems, the former Minister of Environment said young people are needed to make use of the best opportunities to help themselves and their communities.

She said, "Whenever there are opportunities, try and pave the way for the young ones; you are getting old and we want to see the young ones in the system.

"We need to give the youth the opportunity because if we don't give them the opportunities, they can easily fall victims of crimes

"Home really does need us; there are leaders and we are trying with the professionals that we see in the United Nations.

"The work we need to do is not just to the world but also to remember that at the root of all that, you are only as good as where you come from.

"And it's really important that we remember, with what we do here, what we can get back home, that we can encourage those at home, and inspire them."

The JPO programme provides young professionals with experience in multilateral technical co-operation, and is one of the best ways to gain entry level positions within the UN system.

The programmes are usually sponsored by applicants' government and Nigeria's 37 positions represent one candidate per each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet
3 Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor says Nnamdi Kanu is a mad manbullet

Related Articles

Amina Mohammed UN Deputy Secretary-General and 3 UN envoys to visit Osinbajo
Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with president
Osotimehin Ex-minister's death shocks Amina Mohammed
AIDS Disease pandemic far from over – Amina Mohammed
El-Rufai Again Court restrains governor from demolishing Kasuwar Barchi market
Chibok Girls How Buhari secured release of 82 from Boko Haram
Tijjani Bande Nigeria’s UN Ambassador presents credentials to UN Secretary-General
Amina Mohammed Deputy UN chief delighted at Nigerian Ambassador’s accreditation

Local

Maina EFCC seals $2M mansion of ex pension boss
Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
Ambode 2 fraudsters clone governor's phone, fail to dupe AG of N50m
Seriake Dickson Buhari should stop saying Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable - Bayelsa governor
Suicide
In Kogi Police to send Soje’s body for autopsy