Home > News > Local >

Metuh collapses during fraud trial in court

Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in court

Metuh collapsed while he was making his way to the dock inside the courtroom.

  • Published:
PDP attacks Buhari’s aide, Onochie for mocking Olisa Metuh play Olisa Metuh has previously appeared in court on a stretcher (Laila News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former National Publicity Secretary of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, collapsed in court during the resumption of his money laundering trial at a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, May 21, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, Metuh collapsed while he was making his way to the dock inside the courtroom around 9:01am.

Presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, stood down the case to allow medical officials to Metuh.

Metuh's trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, on a seven-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

The alleged offence involved $2 million and N400 million which the defendant allegedly received from the office of then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

While the money was earmarked "for security services" in the exhibits presented to the court, Metuh allegedly spent it on the party and personal affairs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10mbullet
2 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Court doubts Metuh’s claim of ill health
Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you
PDP Party accuses FG of planning to arrest opposition members
Olisa Metuh I need medical treatment abroad, says ex-PDP secretary
Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary attends fraud trial in wheelchair
Pulse List 5 ways you can frustrate a corruption trial in Nigeria
Lauretta Onochie PDP attacks Buhari’s aide for mocking Olisa Metuh
Looters’ List SERAP says Lai Mohammed’s made a clumsy move

Local

I want to be known as Africa’s biggest philanthropist – Billionaire says
Dangote I want to be known as Africa’s biggest philanthropist – Billionaire says
NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Buhari President administration, bad business for corrupt politicians, civil servants, others — Presidency
Boko Haram understands the power of educated girls, many of us do not
Goodluck Jonathan Sambo, Wike, Fayose others to attend book presentation for ex-president
Lagos wants to be a megacity, but it has a drainage problem
In Lagos Waste management: State plans formalised structure for scavengers