Lawmakers loyal to Buhari fault NASS threat to impeach him

news

Some Federal lawmakers have asked their colleagues not to drag the National Assembly into their personal issues with the police.

The lawmakers under the aegis of Parliamentary Support Group who are loyal to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration stated this in reaction to the impeachment threat the National Assembly issued the President.

At an emergency joint session, the two chambers had given Buhari conditions that would save him from impeachment.

This comes after the police invited Senate President Bukola Saraki for questioning in a case involving the detained suspects in the bloody Offa robbery. The suspects allegedly confirmed that they were being sponsored by Saraki and the Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Dino Melaye is among the lawmakers who currently have cases with the police.

"Almost all the members and senators that spoke at the executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP executive session," a statement issued on Tuesday, June 5, on behalf of the group by Abdulmumin Jibrin, a member of the house of representatives, said.

ALSO READ: 12 things Buahri must do to escape impeachment

The group said the views expressed at the end of the session were not endorsed by all the lawmakers.

The support group also urged the two legislative chambers to "look inward and address the issue of suffocating senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra-legal means".

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PARLIAMENTARY SUPPORT GROUP

NASS JOINT EXECUTIVE SESSION: OUR POSITION

The Parliamentary Support Group of the Senate and House of Representatives is aware of the joint Executive session of the National Assembly held today and wish to state as follows:

That almost all the members and senators that spoke at the Executive session are of the PDP while members of the APC declined joining the discussion to avoid a rowdy confrontation as the entire session could easily pass for a PDP Executive session

That it is commendable that the Speaker tactically refused to make any comment at the session even after the Senate President took time to explain the issues which are mostly personal

That it is disturbing and raised many questions of pre-determined intentions that a known ally of the Senate President from Kwara State Hon Rasak Atunwa drafted what was adopted as the resolution and without voting against standard parliamentary practice

That most of the issues raised concerning the fight against corruption, insecurity and the rule of law has been severally discussed in the Senate and the House and various resolutions passed

That we commend the efforts of Mr President in the fight against corruption, tackling of the insecurity challenges and respect for rule of law and democratic institutions. Mr President is known for his non interference policy.

That every Senator or Member of House who has corruption or criminal allegation against him or her should clear his or her name without dragging the entire institution of the National Assembly into the matter

That the National Assembly should as well look in ward and address the issue of suffocating Senators and members with dissenting or contrary opinion through coercion or extra legal means

That the PDP should recall how it members in the 7th Assembly sat comfortably in the chamber and watched a sitting Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal locked out of the National Assembly and all his security personnel withdrawn while APC members had to scale the fence to gain entrance into the National Assembly

That we must exercise caution at this delicate period not to over heat the polity with statements that are capable of dividing the country, embarrassing us before the watching world and creating friction between the legislature, Executive and specifically Mr President.

We wish to reaffirm our support to Mr President as he works assiduously towards dealing with the challenges of our country.