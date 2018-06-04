Home > News > Local >

Civil War: Buhari says Nigerian Army was not hard on Biafrians

Civil War Buhari says Nigerian Army was instructed to be soft on Biafrans

Buhari said Gowon has issued an instruction to the Nigerian soldiers that they were not fighting enemies but brothers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Civil War: Buhari says Nigerian Army was instructed to show a lot of restraint during the Civil War play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(DailyPost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerian Army reluctantly fought against the Biafrans during the Civil War.

He said the soldiers showed a lot of restraint because the then Head of Yakubu Gowon had issued a directive that "Nigerian Army was not fighting enemies but "brothers".

The President stated this in Abuja on Monday, June 4, while speaking at his investiture as Grand Patron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS).

Red Cross role

Buhari said the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts made a lot of sacrifices both in the front lines and behind the scenes during the war.

biafra war play Soldiers during the Nigerian Civil War (asknaija.com)

 

He said, "Earlier in my profession, during the civil war, I know how much sacrifice members of the Nigerian Red Cross and their international counterparts did both in the real front of operations and at the rear, on both sides. I think it is a lot of sacrifices because anything can happen to you in the operational areas.

"The risks they faced were real and I admire their courage and commitment to helping people who were in distress and were virtually in millions. Those photographs of people from the Biafra enclave spoke a lot.

"I remember with nostalgia the performance of the commander-in-chief, General Yakubu Gowon. Every commander was given a copy of the commander-in-chief’s instructions that we were not fighting enemies but that we were fighting our brothers. And thus, people were constrained to show a lot of restraint.

"The international observer teams were allowed to go as far as possible within and outside the front and I think this was generous and very considerate of General Gowon. He is a highly committed Nigerian."

ALSO READ: Lady reportedly loses job for criticising Osinbajo, wife

A million Nigerians were said to have died of starvation during the Nigerian Civil War which was fought between 1967 and 1970.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Saraki Police summon Senate President in connection with Offa robberybullet
2 Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s whybullet
3 Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Govbullet

Related Articles

Buhari President woos tourists, investors to Nigeria
Saraki Senate President might be arrested soon, here’s why
Offa Robbery Saraki reacts to allegations, urges Nigerians to disregard police claims
Kemi Adeosun New alcoholic drinks, tobacco excise duty kicks off Monday
Saraki DSS reportedly withdraws operatives assigned to Senate President
Buhari President mourns Justice Akanbi, describes him as man of enviable integrity
Buhari Nigeria youths are ready to sack President – Arewa

Local

Soldiers rescue 53 Boko Haram hostages, kill 15 terrorists
Boko Haram Troops rescue women used as sex slaves by terrorists
nPDP protests withdrawal of Saraki, Dogara security aides
Saraki Police makes U-turn, tells SP to respond in writing
Offa robbery gang leader explains connections to Saraki
Offa Robbery Gang leader explains connections to Saraki, Governor Ahmed
In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal