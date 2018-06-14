Governor Wike accuses APC of planning to disrupt LG elections

news

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has accused a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of planning to disrupt the upcoming June 16, 2018 local government elections.

According to Vanguard, the Governor said that he has credible intelligence report that the faction is arming youths for the purpose.

Wike also called on security agencies to be vigilant and maintain order in the state.

Speaking during a state wide broadcast, the governor alleged that the plot is to cause chaos in the following local governments: Abua/Odual, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru, Degema, Emohua, Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Opobo and Tai

Police, FG protecting murderer

Wike, who named the factional chairman of the APC in Rivers, Ojukaye Flag-Amachree as one of the brains behind the plot, described him as a murderer.

The Rivers state Governor also alleged that Flag-Amachree is being supported by the police and the Federal government.

He said “The arrowheads of this satanic plot, the State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Mr. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree, the former Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr. Emmanuel Chinda and the current Nigeria’s Ambassador to Netherlands, Ambassador Oji N. Ngofa are recruiting and arming political thugs with guns to be deployed on the eve of the election to create an atmosphere of insecurity create in these and other local government areas and scare voters to shun the polling stations.

“Mr. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree is a double murder suspect who has refused to submit himself to trial. Yet, this fugitive to justice recently emerged as a factional State chairman of his party against a court order and is now emboldened by the protection he is getting from the Police and the Federal Government to engage in subversive activities against the interest and people of Rivers State.

” In the light of the these dangerous threats from Ojukaye and co-travellers therefore, I wish to call on the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police to live up to their primary responsibility of providing adequate security for the election and deal decisively with those who may attempt to disturb the peace, order and security of the State before, during and after the election.”

Riot act

The Governor also told residents of the state that the security operatives have been instructed to deal decisively with anyone that seeks to disturb the peace of the state.

Wike added that the security personnel will be held responsible if there is a breakdown of law and order in the state.

While urging traditional rulers in the state to report any suspicious activity in their domain to relevant authorities, the Governor said that the LG elections will hold as scheduled.

“Community leaders and members of the public should be on the watch out and report suspicious characters and movements in their localities and neighbourhoods to the law enforcement agencies for immediate action.

“Also, the security agencies have definite instructions to strictly enforce the restrictions on human and vehicular movement on Election Day and arrest any person or group of persons that violate this order. All those who have no official business with conducting the election should therefore stay away from the polling units after casting their votes or risk arrest and prosecution.

” The governor stated that there is no legal stopping the conduct of the June 16, 2018 Local Government Elections.

“As things stand now, we have no other choice but to conduct the local government election and allow democracy to settle and thrive once again at the grassroots and drive the development of our communities.

” I can confirm to you that the election will take place as scheduled in all the 4442 units, 319 wards and 23 local government areas of the State as there is no legal obstacle significant enough to warrant otherwise.

” Let me therefore appeal to all registered voters to turn out in their numbers to vote for the candidates of their choice. This is a civic responsibility you must exercise in order to rekindle the touch of democracy, good governance and accountability in the local government system.

” I am very pleased with the information that 67 out of the 68 registered political parties have fielded candidates for the elections and are therefore participating”.

Governor Nyesom Wike recently alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to frame him up.

According to Wike, the government has hired a Lebanese who will confess to receiving money from him to purchase arms.