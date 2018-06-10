Governor Wike says FG wants to frame him up

news

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that the Federal Government is planning to frame him up.

According to Wike, the government has hired a Lebanese who will confess to receiving money from him to purchase arms.

The Governor also alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration wants to cause chaos in Rivers ahead of 2019.

Punch reports that he said “The Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to say that I told him to buy arms for the purpose of the forthcoming elections.

“I am not close to any Lebanese, let alone give money to anyone to buy arms for elections. We have dutifully served our people and we don’t need to purchase arms for elections.

“If elections are held 20,000 times, we will win because our projects have positively impacted the lives of our people.”

Wike said this at a thanksgiving service organised in honour of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission Chairman, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, Daily Post reports.

Nigeria now a police state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigeria has now become a police state under President Buhari.

The National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan said this while reacting to the allegation made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against the Federal Government.