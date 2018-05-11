El-Rufai goes spiritual, attacks Shehu Sani with Quran verse

news

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has attacked Senator Shehu Sani and some if his colleagues in the Senate on Facebook.

According to a post on his Facebook account, the Governor put up a picture of Shehu Sani and addressed the post to the ‘cursed Kaduna Senators’.

El-Rufai also added verses from the Quran to drive home his point.

The Governor posted saying: "FRIDAY REMINDER: To the Cursed Kaduna Senators, the Enemies of the people of Kaduna State and their co-travelers - the Words of Allah:

"Surah Al-Baqarah (2:9-12) 2:9 “They [think to] deceive Allah and those who believe, but they deceive not except themselves and perceive [it] not.

"2:10 “In their hearts is disease (of doubt, hypocrisy, arrogance and disbelief), so Allah has increased their disease; and for them is a painful punishment because they [habitually] used to lie.



"2:11 “And when it is said to them, "Do not cause corruption on the earth," they say, We are but reformers.



"2:12 “Unquestionably, it is they who are the corrupters, but they perceive (it) not.”

Apparently, he was referring to Senators Shehu Sani (Kaduna central), Sulieman Hukunyi (Kaduna north), and Danjuma La'ah (Kaduna south).

It is alleged that the trio reportedly influenced the Senate’s decision not to grant the kaduna state Governor’s request for a $350m loan.

El-Rufai had earlier approached the World Bank for a $350m loan, according to reports.

What the three Senators said

Commenting on the impact of the loan on the floor of the Senate, Senator Shehu Sani in his presentation said loan would increase the debt burden of the state adding that Kaduna already ranks second on the list of states with high debts.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi also from Kaduna state, described Governor El-Rufai’s loan request as misplaced priority.

Buttressing what his colleagues said, Senator La’ah Danjuma from Kaduna South accused the Kaduna government of spending state funds on frivolities.

Danjuma also said that the loan is not important, adding that there is nothing to show for the funds that the kaduna state government is getting.

The submission of the three Senators from the state led to the Senate’s rejection of El-Rufai’s loan request on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

El-Rufai's curse

In his reaction, El-Rufai, on Friday, May 4, 2018, rained curses on the Senators.

The Governor allegedly called on residents of Kaduna to shave the heads and beards of the lawmakers anytime they are sighted in the state.

He said that the lawmakers are ignorant of the real indices of development and progress in a democratic setting.

The Cable reports that the Governor also referred to the three senators as enemies of the masses and democracy.

In his response, Shehu Sani wrote a letter to the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, Kaduna requesting a mental examination for Governor El-Rufai.

The Senator also said that the Governor is suffering from paranoid personality disorder.