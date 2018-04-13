Home > News > Local >

Suspect claims he was tortured to frame Shehu Sani for murder

Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspect

Senator Sani had accused Governor Nasir el-Rufai of being behind the plot to implicate him in a murder case.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Suspect claims he was tortured to frame Shehu Sani for murder play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A member of a Kaduna Civilian Joint Task Force, Garba Isa, has accused the Nigerian military of forcing him to implicate Senator Shehu Sani in a murder case.

Isa had been detained for his alleged involvement in the death of one Lawan Maiduna. He said the military tortured him to claim that Sani contracted him to murder the victim.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, April 12, he said: "I was not in Kaduna but received calls that the Military are looking for me on an issue so when I went back I was at our office in Kabala Doki when the military came and asked me to come with them.

"The Military told me that they arrested some suspects and I alongside another person we should come in our position as JTF to verified (verify) their identity at Badarawa so after an inquiry they allowed the other person to go and asked me to follow them.

"They now took me to Kukwa Ahmed Aruwa Firm, and kept me there I was there when a Military Captain came and left there after he sent an intelligent officer who now came and told me that I was the one who killed Lawan Bakin Ruwa.

"I told them as a civilian JTF how can I killed (kill) anybody, they now started torturing me that I most (must) accept that I’m the one who killed him and Senator Shehu Sani was the one who contracts (contracted) us to do it.

"The Military at the firm insisted that I most (must) accept that Senator Shehu Sani gave Bashir Hamadada money to pay us for the killing of Lawan and I told them I neither knew Bashir no (nor) Lawan they are talking about."

APC suspends Governor Nasir El-Rufai for 6 months play Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai (Twitter/@AHayatu)

Isa said that despite being detained for two weeks, he refused to frame the lawmaker.

"...later we were transferred to the Kaduna State State CID were I spent almost a month and from where I was taken to Prison," he added.

According to him, it was at a Kaduna State High Court that he got his bail.

Sani blames el-Rufai

The Kaduna Police Command had also on Thursday asked Senator Sani to appear before it on April 30 for questioning over a murder case.

ALSO READ: Senator Shehu Sani says APC and PDP are the same

Reacting to the police action, the lawmaker accused the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai of masterminding the plot to frame him for the alleged murder.

He also confirmed that the case is before a court of law, alleging that el-Rufai wrote the judge handling the case that he (el-Rufai) has interest in the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Buhari Why President declared second term ambition before London tripbullet
3 Buhari Presidency reveal plans to disrupt President's London staybullet

Related Articles

Buhari Amaechi just told us how much ministers earn monthly
Shehu Sani Senate reject El-Rufai’s $350m loan request
Senator's Salary Lawmakers collect additional N1.06m each every month
Itse Sagay Buhari adviser says Nigeria will burn if he reveals how much Saraki earns
Shehu Sani 'Why I blew the lid on senators jumbo pay'
Minimum Wage Sen. Sani urges FG to fulfill 3rd quarter promise
Femi Falana 7 important things lawyer said about senators' jumbo pay
Ike Ekweremadu On military intervention comment, Deputy Senate President says he was misquoted
Shehu Sani Senators gang up against Kaduna lawmaker for exposing N13.5m 'illegal' allowance

Local

Kogi teachers reject 20% salary payment, threaten strike
In Kogi Teachers reject 20% salary payment, threaten strike
FG demolishes Patience Jonathan's Abuja property
Patience Jonathan Assets forfeiture: Former first lady knows fate April 30
Senator Shehu Sani named suspect in murder case
Shehu Sani Senator named suspect in murder case
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis
Offa Robbery Attack Kwara Govt. to procure more Armored Personnel Carriers