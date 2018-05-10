Home > News > Local >

Senator Shehu Sani mocks Gov El-Rufai

Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a statement attributed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, where he reportedly referred to him as a bastard.

The Kaduna state Governor had approached the World Bank for a $350m loan, but it was blocked by three Senators from his state, on the floor of the Senate.

The lawmakers are: Shehu Sani (Kaduna central), Sulieman Hukunyi (Kaduna north), and Danjuma Leah (Kaduna south).

In his reaction, El-Rufai, Friday, May 4, 2018, rained curses on the Senators.

Enemies of democracy

The Cable reports that the Governor said the three senators are enemies of the masses and democracy.

El-Rufai also said that they are ignorant of the real indices of development and progress in a democratic setting.

Mental examination

In his response, Shehu Sani wrote a letter to the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, Kaduna requesting a mental examination for Governor El-Rufai.

The Senator also said that the Governor is suffering from paranoid personality disorder.

In his letter, the lawmaker also said that he will move a motion on the floor of the Senate for political office holders and their appointees to go through mental examination.

