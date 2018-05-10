Senator Shehu Sani mocks Gov El-Rufai

news

Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to a statement attributed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, where he reportedly referred to him as a bastard.

The Kaduna state Governor had approached the World Bank for a $350m loan, but it was blocked by three Senators from his state, on the floor of the Senate.

The lawmakers are: Shehu Sani (Kaduna central), Sulieman Hukunyi (Kaduna north), and Danjuma Leah (Kaduna south).

In his reaction, El-Rufai, Friday, May 4, 2018, rained curses on the Senators.

Enemies of democracy

The Cable reports that the Governor said the three senators are enemies of the masses and democracy.

El-Rufai also said that they are ignorant of the real indices of development and progress in a democratic setting.

The Governor allegedly called on residents of Kaduna to shave the heads and beards of the lawmakers anytime they are sighted in the state.

Mental examination

In his response, Shehu Sani wrote a letter to the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric hospital, Kaduna requesting a mental examination for Governor El-Rufai.

The Senator also said that the Governor is suffering from paranoid personality disorder.

In his letter, the lawmaker also said that he will move a motion on the floor of the Senate for political office holders and their appointees to go through mental examination.