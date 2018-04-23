Home > News > Local >

Dino Melaye released from detention

Dino Melaye Kogi Senator has been released from detention

Senator Dino Melaye has been released after his arrest at the airport.

Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has been released from detention.

Senator Melaye was arrested by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday, April 23, 2018, on his way to an official assignment in Morocco.

Spokesman of the Service, Sunday James, said that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials based on instruction".

But the Nigerian Police Force has denied knowledge of Melaye’s arrest.

“He had been released almost an hour ago,” said Gideon Ayodele, Melaye's spokesman confirmed.

Senator Dino Melaye has been released from detention

 

"He was released after the police couldn’t pin anything on him. The immigration officials who thought they were trying to help the police when they initially detained him were also embarrassed that the police couldn’t take him into custody,” Ayodele added.

Senator Melaye’s arrest comes weeks after the Kogi-west lawmaker was declared wanted by the Police for allegedly supplying arms to some suspects.

Melaye was declared wanted alongside six others after two of the suspects escaped from Police custody in Lokoja, Kogi state.

