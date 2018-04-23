Home > News > Local >

Why Dino Melaye was arrested at the airport

Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airport

Nigerian Immigration Service explains why Senator Dino Melaye was arrested at the airport.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Dino Melaye was arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday, April 23, 2018, on his way to an official assignment in Morocco.

There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of play Why Dino Melaye was arrested at the airport (Instagram/@dinomelaye)
 

Melaye disclosed this in a tweet on shortly after he was “arrested and stopped” from travelling.

 

But the spokesman of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Sunday James, told NAN that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

ALSO READ: There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state. play

Dino Melaye hiding behind Senate President, Bukola Saraki in Lokoja, Kogi state.

(Senate President Media Office)

 

Senator Melaye’s arrest comes weeks after the Kogi-west lawmaker was declared wanted for allegedly supplying arms to some suspects.

Melaye was declared wanted alongside six others after two of the suspects escaped from Police custody in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Buhari May tells President to invest in young people for prosperous...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye 8 things you need to know about senator’s arrest
In Abia Suspected thugs invade APC secretariat, steal valuables
Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airport
Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Melaye Senator says APC has failed Nigerians because it is not organised
Melaye Senator says Nigerians to blame for bad leadership
Pulse Opinion Mace theft in senate has everything to do with Buhari re-election
Ekweremadu Don’t be ashamed to ask UK, US for help, DSP tells Buhari

Local

There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of
Dino Melaye NIS confirms senator’s arrest
Troops destroy Boko Haram training camp
Boko Haram Troops destroy terrorist group's training camp in Borno
In Borno Presidential Committee treats 5, 000 eye patients
Atiku says Big Brother Naija winner, Miracle, is proof Nigerian youths are hardworking
Atiku Ex-VP says BBN winner, Miracle, is proof Nigerian youths are hardworking