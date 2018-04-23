news

Senator Dino Melaye was arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Monday, April 23, 2018, on his way to an official assignment in Morocco.

Melaye disclosed this in a tweet on shortly after he was “arrested and stopped” from travelling.

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

But the spokesman of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Sunday James, told NAN that Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

ALSO READ: There's proof Dino Melaye might be an invisible god...sort of

Senator Melaye’s arrest comes weeks after the Kogi-west lawmaker was declared wanted for allegedly supplying arms to some suspects.

Melaye was declared wanted alongside six others after two of the suspects escaped from Police custody in Lokoja, Kogi state.