5 things Buhari said in London

news

President Muhammadu Buhari spoke on a few matters of urgent national importance when he received the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev and Rt Hon Justin Welby in London.

Here are five subject areas the president spoke on.

1. Nigeria has drastically cut down on rice importation

According to Buhari, "We have cut the importation of rice by about 90%, saving billions of dollars in the process”.

2. Most people in Nigeria are now farmers

Buhari says the big boys are now flocking to the farms in Nigeria.

The president says Agriculture is now more lucrative than crude oil in his country.

“People who rushed into petrol money have now gone back to agriculture. Even professionals have gone back to the land. Nigeria should be able to feed itself comfortably soon. I am so pleased," Buhari said.

3. Buhari declared for a 2nd term in office before leaving Nigeria, in order to put speculators out of business

In his words: “I declared before leaving home because Nigerians were talking too much about whether I would run or not. So, I felt I should break the ice.

“We have many things to focus on, like security, agriculture, economy, anti-corruption, and many others. We needed to concentrate on them, and politics should not be a distraction. The majority of Nigerians appreciate what we are doing, and that is why I am re-contesting."

4. The herdsmen crisis in Nigeria isn’t a religious one

Herdsmen of Fulani extraction have been blamed for a spate of killings in several States across Nigeria.

The herdsmen/farmers clashes have become a recurring one . President Buhari says the crisis shouldn’t be given a religious colouration.

"The problem is even older than us. It has always been there, but now made worse by the influx of armed gunmen from the Sahel region into different parts of the West African sub-region.

“These gunmen were trained and armed by Muammar Gadaffi of Libya. When he was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms. We encountered some of them fighting with Boko Haram.

“Herdsmen that we used to know carried only sticks and maybe a cutlass to clear the way, but these ones now carry sophisticated weapons. The problem is not religious, but sociological and economic. But we are working on solutions."

5. Dapchi schoolgirl Leah Sharibu will be back

When Boko Haram returned the kidnapped Dapchi schoolgirls on March 21, 2018, one was missing.

Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl, had been kept behind by captors Boko Haram because she refused to convert to Islam.

Buhari assured the Archbishop that Sharibu will return home to her parents.

“We are managing the matter quietly. Making noise would not help. We are collecting as much intelligence as possible, working with the Red Cross and other international organizations.

“There are too many fraudulent people around, who claim they can do this and that. We won't deal with them. That was how we got the Dapchi girls back, and the Chibok girls."