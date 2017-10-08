Five people have reportedly died as a result of a stampede at the entrance of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.

The stadium was the venue of the World Cup qualifier match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

According to Punch, may people were also injured while trying to avoid the soldiers who were wielding sticks.

A female fan, Aniema Ekong, who spoke on the incident said “I thank God that I’m alive. This is not the first time this kind of incident had occurred. In fact, in every major tournament, there is always a tale of woes to tell about security agents injuring or killing people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala has however debunked the report, saying nobody died.

Bala said “It is confirmed that nobody died. But some persons were injured while struggling to gain access into the stadium. The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention.”

The Super Eagles beat Zambia 1 – 0 to qualify for the Russia 2018 World Cup.