Home > News > Business >

Check out the amazing features of Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Check out the amazing features of this new camera

The brand new Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is out here and a follow up to the Canon 5D Mark III.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The brand new Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is out here and a follow up to the Canon 5D Mark III.

There are enough interesting features of the Mark IV that should be highlighted. The autofocus has been improved. The Mark IV has other innovative features as well.

Check out the amazing features of Canon EOS 5D Mark IV play

Check out the amazing features of Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

 

The imaging sensor for the camera is 30.4 megapixels. The camera also comes with a DLO (Digital Lens Optimizer) which accommodates shooting on JPEG which is a first for an EOS camera. The Mark IV has a Dual Pixel RAW Optimizer.

For more cool features of the  Canon EOS 5D Mark IV you can watch our review below;

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 African Development Bank AfDB projects 3.8 percent economic growth for...bullet
2 MMM Nigeria Ponzi scheme goes into pause mode to honour late founder,...bullet
3 FCMB Bank launches Education Advisory Services for overseas studiesbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo We have your back, VP assures Nigerian inventors
'Yanny' or 'Laurel' Nobody can agree on what this robot says and everyone is arguing about it
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Flutterwave CEO urges AUN graduands to make an positive impact
Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
YouTube Music Google's new streaming service yet to roll out in Nigeria

Business

KodakCoin cryptocurrency photos finance
KodakCoin Blockchain cryptocurrency photos finance
Nigeria's central bank governor Godwin Emefiele speaks during the monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Abuja, Nigeria January 26, 2016.
CBN Apex bank orders banks to sell forex to travelers over the counter ahead of summer
Retail Cluster Head, South-west 1 Zone of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Bamidele Ojo; Admin Officer, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Miss. Christianah Jayeola; Regional Head, South-west of FCMB, Mr. Adelaja Adeleye; winner of N1million at the first draws of the FCMB Millionaire Promo Season 5 in the South-west Region, Mrs. Moriliat Ajerinola; Regional Service Head, Mr. Oyetola Oyewusi and Manager, Challenge Branch (Ibadan), Mr. Kamoru Omotosho, during the draw ceremony in Ibadan, Oyo State, on May 23, 2018.
FCMB Bank produces more millionaires in First Draws of "Millionaire Promo Season 5"
HMD Global partners with Techpoint Inspired 2018
HMD Global Company partners with Techpoint Inspired 2018