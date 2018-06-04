Check out the amazing features of Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

news

The brand new Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is out here and a follow up to the Canon 5D Mark III.

There are enough interesting features of the Mark IV that should be highlighted. The autofocus has been improved. The Mark IV has other innovative features as well.

The imaging sensor for the camera is 30.4 megapixels. The camera also comes with a DLO (Digital Lens Optimizer) which accommodates shooting on JPEG which is a first for an EOS camera. The Mark IV has a Dual Pixel RAW Optimizer.

For more cool features of the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV you can watch our review below;

