The easiest thing you can do to have more sex this summer

The easiest thing you can do to have more sex this summer

  • Published:
Good news: You have more sex in July than any other month out of the year, according to a new survey of 2,000 people by Lovehoney, an online sex toy retailer.

Nearly 25 percent of people said they have the most sex in July, while 22 percent reported August as their luckiest month for sex, the survey found.

Based on their results, there’s one simple thing you can do this summer to boost your chances of getting laid: Two thirds of couples reported they have more sex while they’re on vacation than when they’re at home.

In fact, 64 percent of the people surveyed said they always have sex when they’re on vacation.

Not entirely surprising—who doesn’t feel healthier, happier, and hornier when they’re away from work and soaking in the sun? Plus, people tend to feel more passionate while they’re away because they feel more relaxed, the survey found. Makes sense, since stress can kill your sex drive—and hers.

Even better, taking a vacation might lead to hotter sex, too, since 1 in 5 couples say they go the extra mile to “spice things up while they are away.”

This includes getting down in exotic locations, the most popular being the beach, a field, or the park.

Nearly 40 percent of couples said they also pack a sex toy for their getaway.

