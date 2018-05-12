Home > Lifestyle > Womens Health >

Khloe kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

Girl Smarts Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

According to the latest post on her website and app, Khloe is itching to get back out there just three weeks after welcoming daughter True.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth play

Khloe Kardashian is ready to hit the gym 3 weeks after giving birth

(Women's Health Mag)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Things that come as no surprise to Kardashian fans: Kim will happily pose nude for practically any occasion, clear bowls are the only proper vessel for salads, and Khloe is pumped to start working out ASAP after her pregnancy.

According to the latest post on her website and app, Khloe is itching to get back out there just three weeks after welcoming daughter True.

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

While most moms get the go-ahead to resume exercise at their six-week postpartum appointment, Khloe says that her doctor has already given her the okay to hit the gym.

“I’m going to meet with Coach Joe! I’ve literally been counting down the days,” she said, reports People. (And we can't wait for some motivating Khloe workout vids when she does!)

Missing my beast mode workouts!

A post shared by Khlo#emo#w6k=## (@khloekardashian) on

 

Apparently the big motivator for Khloe to get back to the gym were some recent pap shots when she was out with True. “When I saw myself in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos, I couldn’t believe how big my booty looked,” she said, via People. “I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was.”

And while it can sound weird to talk about “getting your body back after baby” (because, um, it didn’t actually go anywhere-it grew a human!), many new moms truly feel like they don’t recognize their bodies. When you love fitness as much as Khloe does-she posted on Twitter about how ready she was to slay at the gym even before she had her babe-working out again can make you feel more like the old you.

 

She’s totally ready, and we can’t wait to follow her journey. “Bring on the summer and the hard work-I got this!” Get it, Koko!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 Sex & Relationships 6 sex positions that make doing it in the shower fun...bullet
2 Odd Enough Teens are burning themselves with the 'deodorant challenge'...bullet
3 For Women Why you’re so intensely horny on your periodbullet

Related Articles

Girl Smarts Kim Kardashian’s trainer just revealed how many butt workouts she does per week
Khloe Kardashian Model unveils baby daughter, True, as she turns one-month-old
Strategy Kardashian sisters are the latest victims of America's retail apocalypse
Sports NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wrote an op-ed slamming athlete stereotypes in wake of the Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloe Kardashian Model reveals daughter's name
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 114: "The Headies 2018 Nominees Review"
Khloe Kardashian Reality TV star blames "stupid groupies" for Tristan Thompson's cheating
Khloe Kardashian Reality star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcome baby girl
Khloe Kardashian More drama as one of Tristan Thompson's side chic shares nude video, alleges to be pregnant (Photos)
Khloe Kardashian Video exposes TV star’s boyfriend cheating on her

Women's Health

The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
Girl Smarts The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism
The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS
Fitness The best way to lose weight when you have PCOS
Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Girl Smarts Depression is rapidly on the rise, so you're definitely not alone
Dear haters: the 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon
Girl Smarts Dear haters: The 'six-pack mom' is not going to cover up any time soon