Photos from Dj Caise, Xenora Duke's introduction ceremony

The introduction ceremony of DJ Caise and Xenora Duke took place yesterday, October 14, in Lagos state.

The disc Jockey and his heartthrob who is the daughter of ex-Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, began their journey to ever after with the lavish ceremony.

Dj Caise announced his engagement to Xerona on Monday, August 29, 2017, in an Instagram post where he couldn't seem to hold back his excitement.

Dj Caise, also known as Derin Phillips is the son of a former Lagos State Commissioner, Chief Mrs Teju Phillips.

His great-grandfather, Chief Antonio Deinde Fernandez, was a renowned diplomat and businessman during his time.

Big congrats to them as we wait on the wedding ceremonies to arrive in due time.