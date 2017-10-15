Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Photos from Dj Caise, Xenora Duke's introduction ceremony

DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]

Dj Caise, also known as Derin Phillips is the son of a former Lagos State Commissioner, Chief Mrs Teju Phillips.

DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)
The introduction ceremony of DJ Caise and Xenora Duke took place yesterday, October 14, in Lagos state.

The disc Jockey and his heartthrob who is the daughter of ex-Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke, began their journey to ever after with the lavish ceremony.



DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)

 

Dj Caise announced his engagement to Xerona on Monday, August 29, 2017, in an Instagram post where he couldn't seem to hold back his excitement.



DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)

ALSO READ: OAP engaged to Donald Duke's daughter, Xerona



DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)


DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)

His great-grandfather, Chief Antonio Deinde Fernandez, was a renowned diplomat and businessman during his time.



DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony

(instagram)

Big congrats to them as we wait on the wedding ceremonies to arrive in due time.

