It’s been two years of being with my boyfriend, and in those 24 months, he has been cheating on me with several side chicks for well over a year.

In all of these, I strangely feel a quiet calm, some form of resignation. It almost feels as if this is how it is meant to be. I feel nothing close to what I’ve heard people feel when being cheated on. No indignation, no furore, no annoyance.

I have actually tried to work up one of those emotions, at least. I mean, I should somehow be angry, right?

Disappointed, maybe?

A rush of bile should have risen to my throat on the night I made that discovery. My eyes should have clouded and rained tears of bitterness.

I should have shaken him awake and ordered him to explain himself right in the middle of that night, not minding that it was few minutes before 2 am.



I should have. I really should have…

Even as I type this, I still feel weird for having felt nothing for being cheated on.

I still feel nothing, even though I know he’s probably orchestrating another booty-call for this weekend just as I calmly and calculatedly share my story with you right now.

A delightful love story

I had been serving in Nasarawa when we met. I still see that night in my mind as clearly as a cloudless, sunny afternoon.

I was between sexting with my ex and silently patrolling timelines on Twitter that night, looking to get some of the numerous laughs the app has to offer at any given period just.

So I came upon his profile after reading his comment on one of the random tweets I’d quoted with “LMFAO.”

He had pink lips, the type I could never say no to till this day. His location said Abuja and his bio read ‘Lawyer,’ one more thing that probably triggered a sense of faux-familiarity in me. My father and two brothers are lawyers.

Without thinking twice, I slid into his DM with some improperly-thought opening line I can’t even remember anymore.



And really, that’s just the way the first months of our relationship went – in a very fast blur.

Between fearfully visiting him for the first time for a whole weekend, going places, enjoying the Abuja’s nightlife, having the craziest sex, bonding over little things and returning to Lagos after NYSC, I really can’t remember much of those first six months, except that by then, we were already so deep into the relationship and I was already in love with him, I think.

Then came long distance...

Then long distance stepped in with its long legs and kicked us apart. For the next months after ending NYSC and returning to Lagos, it was one painfully boring day after another.

Not only was every morning an agonising reminder of not being able to spontaneously backpack into the warmth of my boyfriend's bed and the refreshing assurance of his presence, I was also finding it hard to get a job.

...and a blast from the past

And then there was my ex who knew I was back in Lagos and had resumed his charm offensive to try to get me to sleeping with him again.

If there was anything about that one, it was that he had a way with words and seemed to know just what to say to get into my head.

I’d broken up with him before I left uni but the sparks never died. I knew it and he knew it, so he never passed up any opportunity to wield his magic spell on me.

It often worked. And again, it did. Being between jobs and having lots of time made it almost impossible to guard against the barrage of sexy talk, erotic, colourful promises from him.



I and my boyfriend stayed in contact. Long phonecalls, chats, video calls and to make up for the lack of sexual intimacy, we sexted a lot. Especially on weekends when he had more time.

With all that, I still managed to somehow fell back into a sexting pattern with my ex, because somehow, his brand of desire was more intense; a heady cocktail of the dirtiest slutty talk and nostalgia that always somehow awoke the basest of needs I did not know I could ever feel.

They always left me giddy and powerless.

We had some very wild nights while we were together in school, and I had to reluctantly agree with myself that he still holds a better understanding of my body more than my long-distance boyfriend.

I was soon sending him the same thirst traps I sent to my boyfriend, just to have him feed me more details of how he was going to devour me whenever he took time off work and I went visiting.



I would always send him eyerolling emojis, prolonging the chase, but of course, I was sold. And after every time I sexted my ex, it felt like I’d slept with him already. His words always stripped me naked and caressed my most intimate parts. I hate to admit that even now.

A moment of truth

Four months after I left Nasarawa, my boyfriend came to spend the weekend with me in Lagos and in one moment of discovery, I saw the things he had been up to in my absence, I just felt… blank.

We’d just finished having those mind-blowing sessions of sex that only happen when you’ve been holding in so much sexual energy that needed release. I rode him to some levels of bliss he’d never been all his life.

I’ve always known his phone password. So as he was cuddled up and fast asleep on my chest after the sex, I used the code to his phone, read through his messages and saw every girl’s biggest fear.



I read up about six chats that provided enough details about hotel meetings. Some even had subsequent post-coital reviews, there were nudes, and some more were still in the works. He was returning to Abuja to continue his ways when he was done with me on that weekend.

I did not feel anything as I read through till I felt I’d seen enough. No anger, no disappointment, no remorse, no emptiness. Nothing.

Maybe that was because I had never been cheated on before that. Or because, somehow, deep inside me, some reassuring voice kept telling me that boys will always be boys and even though he was doing things with those women, I was still the real one.

Deuces

It’s been several months and more time spent together after that weekend and I know for a fact that he still sleeps with other women but I remain indifferent.

We have never talked about it. I doubt I ever will bring it up.

I remain fully, if bizarrely secure in the knowledge that those other girls are just there to gratify his sexual needs till I step in fully.



I’m not particularly thinking about it, but the few times I do think of walking down the aisle , I can only imagine myself doing it with only him.

I see myself as his wife.

In the meantime, he’s still allowed to do as he pleases. I think my emotions are stable enough to grant him an extended hall pass without being rattled.

To an extent though, I suspect that it’s the rough sex I’ve now resumed taking from my ex-boyfriend that makes it so easy to detach from the realisation that my boyfriend has been cheating on me for more than half the time we have been in a relationship.