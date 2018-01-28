Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is the most stressful sex position for both men and women

The site surveyed 1,000 people from Europe and the U.S. in relationships to find out which positions make people most anxious in the bedroom.

  • Published:
Most stressful sex position play

Most stressful sex position

(Photograph by Getty Images)
If you want to experiment with a new sex position with your partner, you’ve got a lot of options.

But if the thought of attempting some of them gets you more nervous than hot-and-bothered, you’re not alone, according to a new survey from Superdrug Online Doctor, a U.K. site of online doctors.

The most dread-inducing move: "69 standing". Fifty-seven percent of women and 43 percent of men surveyed ranked this scenario as the least comfortable. (Considering the logistics of this one, it's pretty understandable why!)

This top nail-biting situation was closely followed by trying anal. That said, this one wasn't quite so unanimous between the sexes. While nearly 55 percent of women said they’re least comfortable doing anal, only 30 percent of men said the same.

Any anxieties aside, 88 percent of men actually ranked anal as their top-preferred sexual position, making it the most popular overall (while only 12 percent of women agreed). Men in the study were also partial to oral and standing sex. Women, on the other hand, ranked missionary as their top position, closely followed by cowgirl and spooning.

Watch men and women come up with names for these adventurous sex positions:

If you’re down to give anal a chance, but it still makes you a little uneasy, you may try giving “anal training” a try, according to experts who spoke with Women’s Health. Lube and a pre-play enema may also help. (Spice up your sex life with this organic lube from the Women's Health Boutique)

But remember: If you’re not comfortable with a position your partner suggests, you can always throw your own ideas in there. Positions like the reverse missionary are ideal for an orgasmic grand finale, while others like “reverse cowgirl” and “one-legged doggy” have helped some women finally orgasm. The most important part: that sex is fun and pleasurable—and not so anxiety-ridden.

