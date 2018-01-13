Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Omawumi is getting wedded traditionally this weekend

Omawumi Waje is super excited as singer holds traditional wedding ceremony

Omawumi and her hubby travelled to Warri in Delta state to have their traditional wedding ceremony.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Omawumi and baby daddy set traditional wedding date play

Omawumi, baby daddy set traditional wedding date

(Instagram / Omawunmi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Omawunmi Megbele aka Omawonder gotten married in a traditional ceremony today, Saturday, January 13, 2018 in Delta state.

Three years after the 'Bottom Belle' singer had a court wedding with her hubby, Tosin Yusuf, at the Ikoyi registry, Omawumi has tied the knot the traditional way.

Her close friend Waje took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of Omawumi, looking breathtakingly beautiful in her traditional attire.

ALSO READ: Why did big wedding ceremonies become the way to go?

 

ALSO READ: Singer, hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

The singer and her boo have been living happily ever since their court wedding and their union has produced two adorable sons, and a daughter already.

Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf play

Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf

(LIB)

Big congrats to them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Put A Ring On It How to tell that your girlfriend is ready to be your wifebullet
2 Love & Sex When sex can become too much in a relationshipbullet
3 Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm an introvert; how do I keep my...bullet

Related Articles

Love At First Sight My 1st date & wedding introduction was on the same day - Facebook user
Love & Sex When sex can become too much in a relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm an introvert; how do I keep my extrovert man from walking away?
Put A Ring On It How to tell that your girlfriend is ready to be your wife
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend
Relationship Dilemma How to know you're engaged to the wrong person
Single Pringle 5 things that prove that being single isn't always terrible
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend wants to leave me because I'm broke

Relationships & Weddings

Omawumi's traditional wedding stunning and gorgeous looks.
Omawumi 5 stunning pictures of singer from her traditional wedding
Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf's traditional wedding holds in Warri, January 2018.
Omawumi Singer's traditional wedding holds in Warri
This Nigerian couple had their introduction on their first date.
Love At First Sight My 1st date & wedding introduction was on the same day - Facebook user
For Brides The perfect wedding gown for your body type