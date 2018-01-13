Omawumi is getting wedded traditionally this weekend

news

Omawunmi Megbele aka Omawonder gotten married in a traditional ceremony today, Saturday, January 13, 2018 in Delta state.

Three years after the 'Bottom Belle' singer had a court wedding with her hubby, Tosin Yusuf, at the Ikoyi registry, Omawumi has tied the knot the traditional way.

Her close friend Waje took to her Instagram page to share a stunning photo of Omawumi, looking breathtakingly beautiful in her traditional attire.

The singer and her boo have been living happily ever since their court wedding and their union has produced two adorable sons, and a daughter already.

Big congrats to them.