My boyfriend's wife has been disturbing me; what do I do?

Since then, I started to get sick. i'm afraid of telling this man what his wife is doing to me.

Unhappy woman
Dear Bukky,

I'm having an affair with a married man for 6 years now.

We don't have a child together but he built a house for me and my children. He’s always telling me how much he loves me and I also love him.

The problem is his wife found out and she confronted him about this relationship but he told me that he denied.

So since then, I started to get sick; only to find out that his wife she's muti against me for this man so that we can breakup.

I'm afraid of telling this man what his wife is doing to me. Also he doesn't satisfy on the bed. He gets tired so easily while I still need him to satisfy me. Please help.
Dear reader,

There is only one answer that’s logical here: that’s someone else’s husband and you need to leave him alone. Now I know there are lots of things involved and many strings attached that can’t be pulled off just like that but here’s the thing; all the things you may have built with him were all arranged on a faulty foundation that was bound to crumble sooner or later. That’s the nature of most extra-marital affair.

ALSO READ: I like him so much but he wants my nudes; what do I do?

Your case is actually special for the peculiar reason of his wife’s knowledge and ‘involvement’ at the moment.

While I may not particularly understand what you meant when you said in your email that “she's muti against me for this man so that we can breakup,” it looks and sounds to me like something unpleasant that you need to get away from.

Also you cannot even tell the man what’s happening to you. The only way is out, I’m afraid. It is not only the wise thing to do, it sounds to me as the safe choice, too.

I understand the unwillingness you may feel about leaving the house, but it really is what it is; this is a relationship that’s no longer good for you.
