He doesn't want me except I send my nude photos; what do I do?

Dear Bukky,

My ex broke up with me but I find myself wanting him back. I cannot let go of him.

He recently sent me a text that he will get back with me only if I send him nudes. What should I do?

_____________

Dear reader,

Don’t send him those nudes, except you are unbothered about how he truly feels about you.

I mean, this is a man who has clearly shown that he no longer wants you. His request also shows, somehow, the kind of value he attaches to you.

The fact that he dumped should tell you one thing already: he no longer wants you. The request for nudes sounds to me like he’s just messing with you and you should not permit that.

Well, except you don’t mind being a plaything and booty call. If you like such things, then, sure, go ahead and get back with him one way or another.

_______________

My wife of 19 years gives me no joy

I’m a married man for 19 years and I have permanent job. I support my family with all what they need. However, I got married to very rude and unruly woman. I was hoping to see a change. She does not want me to communicate with my family and build my family home. She is more happy when I do things for her mother. She is taking advantage that I lost both of my parents.

I never thought or wanted to get married and divorce again in my life. It’s frustrating because I refuse to spend money for her family and she has made recent threats that she will make me arrested and she did that before. She is too provocative as to get to me and get arrested.

I can't leave my 18-year-old daughter with her as she sometimes takes her and stresses her up. Please need an advice.

____________

Dear reader,

Owing to the fact that you have declared a dislike for divorce, I think the only option there is now is for you to get counselling. You and your wife need couple’s counselling, marriage therapy or whatever name you want to give it. Just get professional help with an expert marriage counsellor.

Supervised, coordinated communication is the only thing I can think of after reading your email. You and your wife need to converse, long and deep. It’s the only hope of having your marriage become a happy one devoid of strife and anger all that negative energy.

Communication is therapeutic and it is what you need.

___________

