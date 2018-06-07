Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

He doesn't want me except I send my nude photos; what do I do?

Relationship Talk With Bukky I like him so much but he wants my nudes; what do I do?

He recently sent me a text that he will get back with me only if I send him nudes. What should I do?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
He does not want me except I send him my nudes. play

He does not want me except I send him my nudes.

(The Tab)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

My ex broke up with me but I find myself wanting him back.  I cannot let go of him.

He recently sent me a text that he will get back with me only if I send him nudes.  What should I do?
_____________

Dear reader,

Don’t send him those nudes, except you are unbothered about how he truly feels about you.

I mean, this is a man who has clearly shown that he no longer wants you. His request also shows, somehow, the kind of value he attaches to you.

The fact that he dumped should tell you one thing already: he no longer wants you. The request for nudes sounds to me like he’s just messing with you and you should not permit that.

Well, except you don’t mind being a plaything and booty call. If you like such things, then, sure, go ahead and get back with him one way or another.
_______________

My wife of 19 years gives me no joy

I’m a married man for 19 years and I have permanent job. I support my family with all what they need. However, I got married to very rude and unruly woman. I was hoping to see a change. She does not want me to communicate with my family and build my family home. She is more happy when I do things for her mother. She is taking advantage that I lost both of my parents.

I never thought or wanted to get married and divorce again in my life. It’s frustrating because I refuse to spend money for her family and she has made recent threats that she will make me arrested and she did that before. She is too provocative as to get to me and get arrested.

I can't leave my 18-year-old daughter with her as she sometimes takes her and stresses her up. Please need an advice.
____________

Dear reader,

Owing to the fact that you have declared a dislike for divorce, I think the only option there is now is for you to get counselling. You and your wife need couple’s counselling, marriage therapy or whatever name you want to give it. Just get professional help with an expert marriage counsellor.

Supervised, coordinated communication is the only thing I can think of after reading your email. You and your wife need to converse, long and deep. It’s the only hope of having your marriage become a happy one devoid of strife and anger all that negative energy.

Communication is therapeutic and it is what you need.
___________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend goes on and off all the time;...bullet
2 Michael Okon Here are photos from actor's traditional wedding in Imo statebullet
3 Mo'Cheddah See singer's stunning photo from traditional weddingbullet

Related Articles

Love & Dating 5 signs that you are not ready to be in a relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend goes on and off all the time; it's frustrating
In Australia Bride asks her 22 primary school students to walk her down the aisle
Relationship Wednesday This is why good sex keeps you with a bad partner
Michael Okon Here are photos from actor's traditional wedding in Imo state
Relationship Advice This is why it's good to keep your relationship private
McShayn’s Love Thread Is it wise for partners to live together before marriage?
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is it a mistake to fall in love with someone online?
Dating & Romance 5 things to never share on a first date in 2018
Relationships Do you need your partner's consent to make serious life decisions before marriage?

Relationships & Weddings

When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship
Love Thursday 5 petty things that can break relationships
How to manage expectations in your relationship
Love & Dating 5 signs that you are not ready to be in a relationship
She wants to leave after eight months.
Relationship Wednesday This is why good sex keeps you with a bad partner
Bride puts her 22 primary school students on her bridal train
In Australia Bride asks her 22 primary school students to walk her down the aisle