Mohammed Indimi's daughter, Hauwa marries Mohammed Yar'adua!

Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa ties the knot in magnificent wedding! [Pictures]

Hauwa Indimi and Mohammed Yar'adua, the love of her life have married in one of the most beautiful ceremonies you'll ever see.

Image
Big cheers to Hauwa Indimi and Mohammed Yar'adua her handsome groom on their beautiful #MuHa18 wedding over the weekend that ended July 1 2018.

The delectable bride and her man got hitched in Maiduguri in a series of events from the Kamu,  to the Wushe Wushe [a ceremony peculiar to Maiduguri weddings] Wedding Fatiha and the wedding dinner; all events ending over the weekend.

Mohammed Indimi's daughter, Hauwa marries Mohammed Yar'adua in magnificent Maiduguri wedding! play Hauwa Indimi and Mohammed Indimi looking fantastic for their wedding. (Big H Wedding)

 

Hauwa was several shades of gorgeous for all ceremonies. Whether it was when she donned her scintillating lily white dress, or when she stunned in a mosaic-patterned outfit, she was the centre of attraction, and we loved, loved every look.

A post shared by (@hauwaindimi) on

 

ALSO READ: See Hauwa Indimi & Mohammed Yar'adua's prewedding pictures

The groom was just as captivating and excited alongside his bride. His happiness is well encapsulated in the clip below, where he pulls some powerful and special brand of shakushaku dance moves.

Issa dancing Groom, Shaku shaku for them #muha18

A post shared by Arewa Heritage (@arewa_heritage) on

 

More of the couple's happy days can be seen in the gallery above, which is filled with colourful  photos from the ceremonies.

