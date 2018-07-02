Mohammed Indimi's daughter, Hauwa marries Mohammed Yar'adua!

news

Big cheers to Hauwa Indimi and Mohammed Yar'adua her handsome groom on their beautiful #MuHa18 wedding over the weekend that ended July 1 2018.

The delectable bride and her man got hitched in Maiduguri in a series of events from the Kamu, to the Wushe Wushe [a ceremony peculiar to Maiduguri weddings] Wedding Fatiha and the wedding dinner; all events ending over the weekend.

Hauwa was several shades of gorgeous for all ceremonies. Whether it was when she donned her scintillating lily white dress, or when she stunned in a mosaic-patterned outfit, she was the centre of attraction, and we loved, loved every look.

The groom was just as captivating and excited alongside his bride. His happiness is well encapsulated in the clip below, where he pulls some powerful and special brand of shakushaku dance moves.

More of the couple's happy days can be seen in the gallery above, which is filled with colourful photos from the ceremonies.